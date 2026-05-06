Ravneet Gill Shares Joyful Pregnancy News Amidst Major Judging Changes at The Great British Bake Off

Junior Bake Off host Ravneet Gill has announced she is expecting her second child, while the main Bake Off series prepares to welcome culinary legend Nigella Lawson as a new judge.

The world of culinary television is buzzing with excitement following a heartwarming announcement from Ravneet Gill . The popular host of Junior Bake Off, known for her expertise and infectious energy, has revealed that she is expecting her second child.

Taking to her Instagram account this past Wednesday, the 35-year-old presenter shared the news with her followers while dressed in her professional chef whites, beautifully highlighting her baby bump. In a playful nod to her profession, she captioned the post by stating that this particular development was not on the prep list, but confirming with a cheerful yes chef that she is indeed pregnant.

This revelation sparked an immediate wave of love and congratulations from fans and colleagues alike, including fellow Bake Off personality Ruby Bhogal. Ravneet's personal joy comes at a time of great professional success and personal stability, as she continues to balance her demanding career with her family life. Ravneet's career trajectory has been nothing short of impressive.

She currently serves as a judge on the children's version of the beloved Channel 4 series, Junior Bake Off, where she works alongside fellow judge Liam Charles and the eccentric host Harry Hill. Having stepped into the role previously held by Prue Leith on the junior circuit, Ravneet has quickly become a favorite among viewers for her supportive yet firm judging style.

Her credentials extend far beyond the screen; she is a rigorously trained pastry chef and the author of The Pastry Chef's Guide, a testament to her deep knowledge of the craft. Furthermore, her versatility in the kitchen has led her to judge on 5 Star Kitchen alongside Michel Roux Jr. and appear on Remarkable Places to Eat.

In a significant milestone for her career, she and her husband, chef Mattie Taiano, recently opened their very own restaurant, Gina, located in Chingford. The couple, who wed in 2022 and welcomed their first child in 2023, are now preparing to grow their family further, blending their passion for gastronomy with the joys of parenthood. While Ravneet celebrates her growing family, the wider Bake Off universe is undergoing a major transition of its own.

It has been officially confirmed that the legendary Nigella Lawson will be joining the main series as a judge, replacing the esteemed Prue Leith. At 66 years old, Nigella is set to join forces with the long-standing Paul Hollywood in the famous tent later this year. Despite her vast experience and global fame as a culinary authority, Nigella admitted in January that she feels somewhat daunted by the prospect of filling the shoes of Prue Leith.

In a candid statement, she expressed that she was uncharacteristically lost for words and acknowledged the immense legacy left by both Prue Leith and Mary Berry, describing them as great dames of the baking world. However, she also noted that she is bubbling with excitement to contribute to a show that she considers a national treasure, viewing the opportunity as a huge honor.

The announcement of Nigella's arrival has been met with overwhelming positivity from the current and former cast of the show. Dame Prue Leith herself gave her full endorsement, stating that she was thrilled for Nigella to experience the magic of the Bake Off tent. Prue praised Nigella as being sassy, fun, and someone who truly knows her onions, as well as her croissants, cakes, and crumbles.

The warmth continued with host Noel Fielding, who welcomed Nigella to the Mischief Palace with great enthusiasm, promising that they would all have a blast together. Alison Hammond also joined in the celebrations, welcoming Nigella to the family and referring to her as a queen. Nigella has since thanked her supporters, expressing her eagerness to finally enter the Tent of Dreams and embark on this new chapter of her career.

Together, these updates signal a season of growth and renewal for one of the most beloved franchises in television history, combining personal milestones with professional evolutions





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