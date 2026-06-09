Ray Brooks Leaves £1.5 Million Fortune to His Two Sons in His Will

The late actor Ray Brooks, famed for EastEnders, Coronation Street and narrating Mr Benn, has left the majority of his £1.5 million estate to his two surviving sons. Grant of Probate documents confirm the details of his bequest following his death at 86 after a short illness.

Actor Ray Brooks , known for his roles in EastEnders and Coronation Street , as well as narrating the beloved children's series Mr Benn , passed away on August 9, 2025, at the age of 86 after a short illness.

Recent Grant of Probate documents reveal that Brooks left an estate valued at £1,583,531 gross, with a net value of £1,571,855 after deductions. The majority of this £1.5 million fortune was bequeathed to his two surviving sons, Will and Tom. His wife, Sadie, whom he married in 1963, predeceased him in 2021. The couple also had a daughter, Emma, who died in 2023.

Brooks wrote his will on May 5, 2012, naming his wife and sons as executors and trustees. Following Sadie's death, the administration of the estate is now granted solely to his sons, William Brooks of Richmond and Thomas Brooks of Twickenham. At the time of his death, Brooks was residing in a care home in Twickenham. In a statement, his sons confirmed he died peacefully with his family present, noting he had been living with dementia in his final years.

They emphasized that despite his notable acting career, their father was a private man who considered himself best known for narrating Mr Benn, a show whose 13 episodes were repeatedly broadcast for over two decades, leading to constant public recognition and requests for his signature catchphrase, "as if by magic!

" Brooks's acting career spanned five decades, with significant roles in both of Britain's most famous soaps. He first appeared in Coronation Street in 1964 as Norman Phillips and later joined EastEnders in 2005 as Joe Macer, whose dramatic exit in early 2007 involved confessing to the murder of his on-screen wife, Pauline, before falling to his death.

Beyond soaps, Brooks starred in the 1980s primetime drama Big Deal as gambler Robbie Box and in the seminal 1960s BBC drama Cathy Come Home. Reflecting on his career in an interview with Sussex Life, Brooks was characteristically self-deprecating, stating he was naive, not as good-looking as contemporaries like David Hemmings or Terence Stamp, and believed he was more an image than a skilled actor, with many potential film roles collapsing due to funding issues.

He described his true passions as family, Fulham Football Club, and Brighton, the city of his birth. His sons echoed this, remembering him as a devoted family man who shunned the limelight





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