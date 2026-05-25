Actor and R&B singer promoted an MMA event despite knowing his life was going to end, admitted having only months left to live before fight.

Actor and R&B singer Ray J suffered a rough knockout in a celebrity MMA match he starred in on Saturday amid his claim that he has only months left to live.

The 45-year-old singer took part in a UFC Apex event hosted by controversial livestreamer Adin Ross. The 'Let It Go' singer - who made a famous sex tape with Kim Kardashian that launched her to eventual international recognition - faced off against YouTube icon Supa Hot Fire during the bout in Las Vegas. Early in the second round, Supa Hot - a character created by Deshawn Raw - delivered a knockout blow to the hitmaker.

Ray J - real name William Ray Norwood Jr - appeared visibly stunned by the blow and fell against the ropes and onto the mat. While he was able to get back up, he needed to sit on a stool - forcing the referee to end the match. He later told his rival, seemingly in disbelief, even this fight may have been fixed.

Despite appearing visibly stunned after being knocked out, he seemed to want to downplay the significance of his loss





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