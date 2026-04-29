Ray J Claims He Has Slept with 12,500 Women, Sparks Controversy and Disbelief

Ray J, the former partner of Kim Kardashian, has made a jaw-dropping claim that he has slept with 12,500 women. During a recent podcast appearance, he revealed details about his sexual history, including a party he threw to celebrate reaching 10,000 partners. The claim has sparked controversy and disbelief among social media users and the public.

Ray J , the 45-year-old TV personality and former partner of Kim Kardashian , has made a controversial claim that he has slept with 12,500 women. During an appearance on Cam Newton's Funky Friday podcast, the star revealed details about his sexual history , including a 'booby trap' party he threw to celebrate reaching 10,000 partners.

The host, Cam Newton, expressed shock and confusion, questioning the feasibility of such a high number. Ray J confirmed that he had indeed slept with 10,000 different women, clarifying that he was not referring to the total number of sexual encounters but rather the number of unique partners. He later revised his claim, stating that the number had increased to 12,500.

When asked about the average number of partners, Ray J explained that his lifestyle, particularly during tours, allowed for a high volume of encounters, sometimes up to five to ten women a day. He also mentioned that he has a self-imposed limit of 1,000 more partners, stating that he cannot physically or emotionally handle more.

The conversation took a turn when Ray J claimed that some of his female friends had slept with 45,000 men in a single year, a statement that left Newton perplexed. The podcast host pointed out the mathematical impossibility of such a claim, given that there are only 365 days in a year. Ray J also attempted to guess Newton's body count, suggesting it was in the thousands, but Newton revealed that his number was significantly lower.

The discussion also touched on Wilt Chamberlain, who Ray J claimed held the 'world record' for the most sexual partners, with 25,000. Chamberlain had previously claimed in his book A View From Above that he had slept with 20,000 women. Social media users were quick to react to Ray J's claims, with many expressing disbelief and questioning the logistics of keeping track of such a high number of partners.

Some users joked about the impossibility of the claim, while others criticized the star for bragging about his sexual history. Ray J's claims come at a time when he has been involved in legal drama with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. The star has also been in the news for other controversies, including an incident where a fan allegedly ripped a heart monitor from his chest during a concert.

Ray J shares two children, Melody, seven, and Epik, six, with his estranged wife, Princess Love





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