Ray Romano Rakes In Millions of Dollars in Residuals for 'Everybody Loves Raymond'

Ray Romano, the lead actor of the hit TV show 'Everybody Loves Raymond,' set a Guinness World Record when he was paid $1.94million per episode for the show's ninth and final season in 2005. Over two decades after the show ended, he continues to earn millions of dollars in residuals, second only to Lisa Kudrow, who mentioned in an interview that Friends cast members still earn around $20million annually in residuals.

Everybody Loves Raymond star Ray Romano set a Guinness World Record when he was paid $1.94million per episode for the beloved show's ninth and final season in 2005.

Two decades on from the comedy series' finale, Romano earns up to $18million annually in syndication residuals, thanks to the show's continued streaming on services such as Paramount+ and Peacock. His reported residuals amounts place him among the TV greats. Ray Romano became the highest-paid television star in history when he signed a $40million deal for the eighth season of Everybody Loves Raymond, which began airing in 2003. He earned $1.8million a week, equating to $1.94million per episode





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Ray Romano Guinness World Record Everybody Loves Raymond Syndication Residuals Friends Lisa Kudrow

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