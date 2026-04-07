Ray Stevens, 87, Recovering After Fall; New Album Still Set to Release

Country music legend Ray Stevens, 87, is recovering at home after a fall that resulted in a broken neck, but his new album is still set to release this Friday.

Sign up for our weekly US Editor's Picks newsletter to get all the biggest exclusive stories. Have YOU got a story? Email Country music icon Ray Stevens , aged 87, is currently recuperating at his residence following a distressing fall in Nashville on Sunday that resulted in a broken neck .

The two-time Grammy award recipient, celebrated for his chart-topping hits such as Everything Is Beautiful and Misty, received brief hospitalization subsequent to the incident, as reported by People, but has since been discharged and is now recuperating at home according to a statement released by his team. Medical professionals have recommended that Stevens wear a neck brace for a duration of four weeks as a component of his recovery process, the statement confirmed. Despite the physical setback, the country music legend is reportedly maintaining his mobility and exhibiting a positive outlook throughout his healing period. Stevens' much-anticipated album, Favorites Old & New, is still scheduled for release this Friday. This recent health incident follows a previous episode in early July 2025, where Stevens experienced a mild heart attack. The incident highlights the resilience of the artist. \The country music legend Ray Stevens, at 87 years old, is now recovering at home after a distressing fall in Nashville on Sunday which led to a fractured neck. The two-time Grammy winner, renowned for his iconic songs including Everything Is Beautiful and Misty, received brief medical attention at a hospital after the accident, but is now back at his home. The incident is a reminder of the artist’s vulnerability, but also his enduring spirit. This situation adds another chapter to the extraordinary life of Ray Stevens. In July 2025, he had to undergo hospitalization following chest pains and subsequently underwent a minimally invasive heart catheterization procedure in Nashville. A few weeks later, Stevens required a second procedure where doctors implanted two stents to address further blockages. Following his stay at a rehabilitation facility in Nashville, he was released and resumed his recovery at home. Although Stevens' surgery was considered successful, he was forced to cancel his performances at the CabaRay Showroom in West Nashville during his recovery. His Instagram account gave his fans a promising update at that time, and reassured them of his improvement. “Ray is out of ICU and beginning to walk the halls as therapy with a nurse’s assistance as he is working towards recovering from this surgery,” the caption explained. “Ray is very grateful for all of the cards and get well messages. Everything Is Still Beautiful!!!!” The recovery process and support system in place speak volumes about the artist’s character.\Simultaneously, Stevens' forthcoming album, Favorites Old & New, comprises a collection of 13 tracks, encompassing both classic and new material. The album’s release is highly anticipated by his fans and the music industry. Medical professionals have advised Stevens to wear a neck brace for the next four weeks as part of his recovery, the statement confirmed. The album, Favorites Old & New, will be released on Friday and features famous songs such as The Look of Love, It Had To Be You, and Come Rain or Come Shine, in addition to new tracks like I Guess You’ve Never Been in Love With the Moon, Moving Out is Easier Than Moving On, and Time Machine. “I had a lot of fun creating this album Favorites Old & New,” Stevens stated in a press release. “It really does contain a few of my favorite old songs as well as favorite new ones penned by some talented writers. I just hope Ray Stevens fans enjoy it as much as Ray Stevens!” The Georgia-born artist, whose birth name was Ray Ragsdale, is also recognized for his distinctive novelty songs such as Ahab the Arab, Gitarzan, and The Streak. The upcoming album reflects Stevens’ dedication to his craft and the deep connection he shares with his audience. The challenges he faces only seem to fuel his creative spirit. The music industry and his fans will be eagerly awaiting the release of the album.





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ray Stevens Country Music Fall Broken Neck Favorites Old & New Nashville Album Release

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tori Spelling and Children Involved in Car Crash: Actress and Family RecoveringTori Spelling and her children were involved in a car crash in Temecula, California, sustaining minor injuries. The family has been released from the hospital and is recovering. The incident is under investigation.

Read more »

Ray Parlour tells Mikel Arteta to get rid of Arsenal's 'deadwood' after cup lossRay Parlour believes Mikel Arteta will avoid the sack even if Arsenal fail to win a single trophy this season but has implored the Gunners' boss to oversee a major clear-out in the summer.

Read more »

Justin Allgaier says Alex Bowman substitute role has been a challengeThe contracted driver of the Hendrick No. 48 is recovering from vertigo

Read more »

Ray Parlour urges Mikel Arteta to drop Arsenal star in Champions LeagueRay Parlour doesn't want to see Max Dowman in Arsenal's starting lineup against Sporting CP despite the teenager's impressive showing in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Read more »

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard 'couldn't turn down' shock Premier League jobRay Parlour believes Frank Lampard would put his allegiances to Chelsea to one side if he was offered the job at a Premier League rival.

Read more »

Ray Stevens, 87, Recovering After Fall That Broke His Neck, New Album Still Set for ReleaseCountry music legend Ray Stevens is recovering at home after a fall in Nashville resulted in a broken neck. Despite the injury, his new album 'Favorites Old & New' is still set for release.

Read more »