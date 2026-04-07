Ray Stevens, 87, Recovering After Fall That Broke His Neck, New Album Still Set for Release

Country music legend Ray Stevens is recovering at home after a fall in Nashville resulted in a broken neck. Despite the injury, his new album 'Favorites Old & New' is still set for release.

Sign up for our weekly US Editor's Picks newsletter to get all the biggest exclusive stories. Have YOU got a story? Country music icon Ray Stevens , aged 87, is currently recuperating at home following a frightening fall in Nashville on Sunday which resulted in a broken neck . The two-time Grammy award winner, renowned for his chart-topping hits such as Everything Is Beautiful and Misty, received brief hospitalization immediately after the incident.

However, as per a statement released by his team and reported by People, he has since been discharged and is now recuperating at home. Medical professionals have advised Stevens to wear a neck brace for the upcoming four weeks as part of his recovery process, as confirmed by the official statement. Despite sustaining this injury, the country music legend is reportedly remaining mobile and maintaining a positive attitude as he recovers. Stevens' highly anticipated album, Favorites Old & New, is still scheduled for release this Friday, providing fans with something to look forward to during this time. This recent health incident follows a previous health scare, a mild heart attack, which Stevens experienced in early July 2025. This series of events underscores the singer's resilience and the ongoing concern surrounding his health, given his age and the demanding nature of a career spanning several decades. The entertainment industry and his devoted fanbase are united in wishing him a speedy and complete recovery.\Following the fall and subsequent diagnosis of a broken neck, Ray Stevens was swiftly transported to a local hospital in Nashville for immediate medical attention. The singer received necessary treatment and evaluation from medical personnel, which included brief hospitalization and observation to assess the extent of his injuries. The medical team determined that wearing a neck brace for the next four weeks was necessary to ensure proper healing and prevent further complications. This measure is a crucial step in the recovery journey, providing support and stability to the injured area, and allowing the bones to mend correctly. Despite the setback, Stevens' team has confirmed that he is maintaining his mobility and remains in good spirits. This positive outlook is critical for recovery and reinforces the singer's determination to overcome this latest health challenge. His upcoming album, Favorites Old & New, has been in the works for a while, and its timely release serves as a reminder of his continuing artistic contributions and dedication to his fans. The fact that the album is still on track for release highlights the resilience of the artist and the support of his team. His fans are eagerly anticipating this musical endeavor and are undoubtedly looking forward to enjoying new and old material from the iconic singer.\Favorites Old & New is a carefully curated collection, featuring a thirteen-track mix of both classic and new material, encompassing the artist's versatility and enduring appeal. The album will include a selection of beloved hits that have solidified his position in music history, such as The Look of Love, It Had To Be You, and Come Rain or Come Shine. Alongside these timeless classics, the album introduces fresh tracks, including titles like I Guess You’ve Never Been in Love With the Moon, Moving Out is Easier Than Moving On, and Time Machine, giving fans a glimpse into his latest creative endeavors. As per a press release shared by Stevens, he expressed his enjoyment in the creation of this album, adding that it comprises some of his favorite old songs, as well as new compositions penned by talented songwriters. This reveals his genuine enthusiasm for this project and his continued passion for making music, encouraging fans to eagerly anticipate the release. Ray Stevens, born Ray Ragsdale in Georgia, has carved out a unique space in the music industry, and has become known for both his mainstream hits and his quirky novelty songs like Ahab the Arab, Gitarzan, and The Streak. His eclectic style and versatility have contributed significantly to his lasting popularity and have made him a beloved figure across generations





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Ray Stevens Country Music Broken Neck Nashville Favorites Old & New Album

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