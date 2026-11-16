British singers Raye and Olivia Dean dominate this year's Grammy nominations with multiple key category entries, tying records and facing global competition.

British recording artists Raye and Olivia Dean have emerged as the leading figures among UK nominees for the upcoming Grammy Awards, securing prestigious recognition across multiple top-tier categories. The dual-nomination surge for both musicians underscores a significant shift in the global music industry's appreciation for British talent. This recognition places both artists in direct contention for the evening's most coveted honors alongside some of the world's most dominant pop stars.

Raye Ties Beyonce Record With Nominations

Raye has achieved a historic milestone by tying Beyonce for the most nominations received by a female artist in a single year. This achievement highlights the extraordinary output and critical acclaim surrounding her recent work. The twenty-nine-year-old singer has garnered recognition that places her among an elite group of performers in Grammy history. Her success reflects a broader industry acknowledgment of the depth and quality of contemporary British pop music. This record-breaking status serves as a testament to her consistent songwriting and performance abilities over the past year.

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Detailed Nomination Breakdown For Raye

Raye received her Album of the Year nomination for the project titled This Music May Contain Hope. Her nods for Song of the Year and Record of the Year are specifically tied to her hit single Where's My Husband! She is also nominated for Songwriter of the Year in the non-classical category. Additionally, she has secured nominations for Best Solo Pop Performance for Where Is My Husband! and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Click Clack Symphony with composer Hans Zimmer. Her work also earned her a nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album for This Music May Contain Hope. Furthermore, she received nods for Best Dance Pop Recording for Life Boat and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance for I Hate The Way I Look Today. Her contributions to Click Clack Symphony also earned her nominations for Best Music Video and Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals. David Guetta and Hypaton were nominated for Best Remixed Recording for their remix of Where Is My Husband! Raye's producer Mike Sabath has received a nomination for Producer of the Year in the non-classical category.

Olivia Dean And Sienna Spiro Also Nominated

Olivia Dean received her Album of the Year nod for The Art Of Loving. She also secured Record of the Year and Song of the Year nominations for her track Man I Need. London-born singer Sienna Spiro is nominated in the Best New Artist category. These nominations highlight a strong showing for three distinct British artists across different stages of their careers. Dean and Spiro join Raye in representing the UK's vibrant musical landscape on the global stage. Their collective success suggests a strong year for British songwriting and production.

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Global Competition In Major Categories

Dean and Raye will face stiff competition for Song of the Year from Taylor Swift for I Knew It, I Knew You, which featured in Toy Story 5. They will also compete against Olivia Rodrigo for The Cure and Ariana Grande for Hate That I Made You Love Me. Nominations for Song of the Year were completed by Rosalia's Berghain featuring Bjork and Yves Tumor. Ella Langley's Choosin' Texas and Bruno Mars's Risk It All also received nods in this category. In Album of the Year, the British artists will battle against Swift for The Life Of A Showgirl. They will also face Rodrigo for You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love and Rosalia for Lux (The Complete Works). The nominees for Album of the Year also included Phoebs Bridgers' Lost Weekend, Langley's Dandelion and Mars's The Romantic. For Record of the Year, they will compete against Swift for The Fate Of Ophelia. They will also face Rosalia featuring Bjork and Yves Tumor for Berghain, and Rodrigo for The Cure. Nods for Record of the Year were completed by Tame Impala and Jennie for Dracula, Mars for I Just Might and Langley for Choosin' Texas. Former One Direction singer Harry Styles, who released his fourth solo studio album Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally earlier this year, has not been nominated in any categories.

New Artist Category And Upcoming Ceremonies

In the Best New Artist category, Sienna Spiro will face competition from US indie rock band Geese. She will also compete against Canadian rock duo Angine De Poitrine and dance pop star Slayyyter. The Best New Artist nods were completed by country singer Langley, rapper Don Toliver, US singer Remi Wolf, and R&B group The Womack Sisters. Geese, who are fronted by Cameron Winter, and Angine De Poitrine, comprising fictional aliens Khn de Poitrine and Klek de Poitrine, are among the artists receiving their first Grammy nominations. The winners of these categories will be revealed at the annual Grammy Awards ceremony. These nominations mark a pivotal moment in the careers of Raye, Olivia Dean, and Sienna Spiro. Their success sets the stage for a highly competitive awards season. The industry will be watching closely to see how these British artists fare against their international rivals. This year's nominations reflect a dynamic and diverse musical landscape. The upcoming ceremony will determine which of these talented individuals claim the top honors. Fans and critics alike are eager to see the final results announced. The global music community is buzzing with anticipation for the event. These nominations serve as a powerful indicator of the year's most impactful music. The success of these artists continues to break down geographical barriers in the industry. Their achievements inspire a new generation of musicians worldwide. The Grammy Awards remain a key barometer for musical excellence. This year's list of nominees highlights the enduring quality of songwriting and performance. The competition is fierce, but the talent on display is undeniable. The ceremony will celebrate these achievements and recognize the hard work behind each nomination.