British singer Raye leads the 2027 Grammy nominations with eleven nods, tying with Beyonce for the most by a female artist. See full list of nominees and key winners.

British singer Raye has secured the highest number of nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards, earning a total of eleven nods. This achievement places her at the top of the list for the upcoming ceremony and ties her with Beyonce for the most nominations received by a female artist in a single year. The recognition highlights her dominant presence in the global music industry and underscores the significant impact of her recent work across multiple genres and categories.

Raye Secures Historic Grammy Recognition

The 29-year-old London-born artist received widespread congratulations from the British royal family for her well-deserved success. King Charles recently praised Raye on Sir Elton John's Apple Music radio show, Rocket Hour, and selected her song Joy as one of the fourteen tracks featured in the program. Her emotional reaction to the announcement was captured in a video posted to her Instagram account, showing her crying as she reviewed the list of nominations.

Also read 2027 Grammy Nominations: Raye, Olivia Dean, and Sienna Spiro Lead UK Success

Major Categories And Song Collaborations

Raye holds nominations in three of the four general field categories: song of the year, album of the year, and record of the year. She received her album of the year nomination for This Music May Contain Hope. Her song of the year and record of the year nominations are both for Where's My Husband!. Additionally, she is nominated for songwriter of the year non-classical and best solo pop performance for Where Is My Husband!.

Collaborations have also yielded significant recognition for Raye. She received a nomination for best pop duo/group performance for Click Clack Symphony with composer Hans Zimmer. This track also earned a nod for best arrangement, instruments and vocals. Furthermore, a remix of Where Is My Husband! by David Guetta and Hypaton secured a nomination for best remixed recording. Her producer, Mike Sabath, has been nominated for producer of the year, non-classical.

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Competitors In Major Categories

Raye faces stiff competition from fellow British artist Olivia Dean, who is nominated alongside her for song of the year, album of the year, and record of the year. Dean received her album of the year nod for The Art Of Loving and record of the year and song of the year nominations for Man I Need. The two artists will compete against major global stars including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, and Rosalia.

In the song of the year category, Raye and Dean will compete against Taylor Swift for I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5. Olivia Rodrigo is nominated for The Cure, Ariana Grande for Hate That I Made You Love Me, Rosalia's Berghain featuring Bjork and Yves Tumor, Ella Langley's Choosin' Texas, and Bruno Mars's Risk It All. The album of the year category includes competition from Swift for The Life Of A Showgirl, Rodrigo for You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love, and Rosalia for Lux (The Complete Works).

Other album of the year nominees include Phoebe Bridgers for Lost Weekend, Langley for Dandelion, and Mars for The Romantic. In the record of the year category, competitors include Swift for The Fate Of Ophelia, Rosalia featuring Bjork and Yves Tumor for Berghain, Rodrigo for The Cure, Tame Impala and Jennie for Dracula, Mars for I Just Might, and Langley for Choosin' Texas. Notably, former One Direction singer Harry Styles did not receive any nominations this year.

Other Notable Nominations And Records

Spanish alt-pop star Rosalia is the second most nominated artist with nine nods. She is only the second Latin artist in Grammy history to be nominated for album, record, and song of the year in the same year, following Bad Bunny. Phoebe Bridgers, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, and Olivia Rodrigo are tied for third place with seven nominations each. London-born singer Sienna Spiro is nominated in the best new artist category, where she will face competition from US indie rock band Geese, Canadian rock duo Angine De Poitrine, and dance pop star Slayyyter.

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Additional best new artist nominees include country singer Langley, rapper Don Toliver, US singer Remi Wolf, and R&B group The Womack Sisters. Posthumous nods have been awarded to Dolly Parton, who died earlier this year at age 80. She received three nominations: two in best country duo/group performance for Light Of A Clear Blue Morning and Butterfly, and one in best audiobook for her reading of Star Of The Show: My Life On Stage. Further British nominations include three nods for The Rolling Stones and three awards for Charli XCX.