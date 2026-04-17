Raye Pledges to Write No New Music Until She Falls in Love

Chart-topping singer Raye announces a unique artistic hiatus for her next album, stating she will not write any new songs until she experiences love. The artist also discusses the pressures of the music industry and her fear of career decline.

Chart-topping artist Raye has announced a profound artistic decision for her upcoming musical endeavors, stating that she will refrain from writing any new material for her third album until she experiences the transformative power of falling in love. The 28-year-old singer, reflecting on her career in a recent interview as part of The Sunday Times Young Power List 2026, revealed this intention as a personal declaration.

Her forthcoming project is slated to be titled And Then She Fell in Love, a title that encapsulates this deeply personal vow. Raye has declared that no songs will be penned for this album, regardless of the timeframe, whether it takes one year, five years, or even a decade, until this significant personal milestone is achieved. She described this commitment as her personal silent protest, a deliberate pause in her prolific output to prioritize a fundamental human experience. This declaration comes shortly after the release of her second album, This Music May Contain Hope, a project that has already garnered significant attention. Raye's commitment to her art is evident, yet she acknowledged the intense pressure she places on herself, driven by a pervasive fear of career obsolescence. She confessed to pushing herself to the absolute limit, believing that any cessation of work could lead to the end of her career. This mindset, she explained, stems from the current industry climate where artists often feel compelled to constantly produce to remain relevant. Raye shared, 'I think we're in an age where you can feel like if you stop, no one’s going to care, or it’s all going to be over. And because I’ve worked so hard to get to this point, part of you is like — feed the machine. Feed the beast.' This sentiment underscores the immense dedication and struggle she has faced throughout her journey. The singer endured years of arduous negotiations with music industry executives before finally releasing her debut album in 2023, despite having signed a four-album contract back in 2014. Her perseverance has recently culminated in significant chart success, with her single Where Is My Husband reaching the coveted Number One spot on the UK singles chart at the start of 2026, marking the first chart-topper of the year. This achievement represents the culmination of a tenacious climb, with the hit track ascending the charts over a 15-week period. Raye's rise to prominence has been a testament to her resilience and artistic integrity. Born Rachel Agatha Keen, her early career was marked by a challenging relationship with Polydor Records, which ultimately dissolved after years of creative compromises and frustrating delays or cancellations of multiple album releases. She has been candid about the feelings of creative stagnation and marginalization she experienced during that period. In a pivotal career move, Raye chose to forge her own path, partnering with the independent distribution label Human Re Sources, thereby reclaiming complete autonomy over her music. This strategic decision enabled her to release music on her own terms and foster a more authentic connection with her fanbase, free from external constraints. Operating with a lean team that convenes in her living room, Raye now functions as an independent artist, a stark contrast to her previous label experiences. Reflecting on the 'breaking point' she reached with her former record label, Raye revealed her deep-seated desire to be in control of her own life, admitting to resorting to substance misuse to cope with the pressure. Her unwavering resolve has yielded remarkable results in recent years. From widespread critical acclaim for her debut album 21st Century Blues to a record-breaking haul of awards at the Brit Awards and her long-anticipated return to the pinnacle of the singles chart, Raye's career trajectory has become one of the most compelling comeback narratives in contemporary pop music





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