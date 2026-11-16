Raye leads UK nominations with 11 Grammy nods, tying Beyonce's record. Olivia Dean and Madonna also secure major category spots at the upcoming ceremony.

British singer-songwriter Raye has become the leading nominee in the music industry this year, earning a total of 11 Grammy nominations. This achievement ties her with Beyonce for the record of most nominations earned in a single year. The 29-year-old artist secured spots in top categories, including Album of the Year for This Music May Contain Hope and both Record and Song of the Year for her hit track Where is my Husband! Alongside Raye, Olivia Dean received six nominations, further highlighting a strong showing for British talent at the prestigious event.

Raye and Dean React With Emotion

Raye shared a clip of her reaction on Instagram on Monday as she received the news alongside her family and friends. She could not hold back tears as she listened to the announcement, holding her head in her hands. The star wrote in her caption: 'WHAT IS HAPPENING WHAT IS HAPPENING 11 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS INCLUDING ALBUM OF THE YEAR MY HEARTTTTT CANNOT EVEN FATHOM, MY HEARTTTTTTTT.' Olivia Dean, 27, shared an equally emotional clip, sitting in a car while listening to the news. She was seen jumping up and down in her seat and screaming in delight as she wrote: '6 Grammy nominations,' along with a shocked emoji.

Also read 2027 Grammy Nominations: Raye, Olivia Dean, and Sienna Spiro Lead UK Success

Olivia Dean Nods for Album of the Year

Olivia Dean has received six nods, including a nomination in the Album of the Year category for The Art of Loving. She was also nominated for Record of the Year for Man I Need and Best Pop Solo Performance. Her inclusion in the Album of the Year category places her among the elite artists vying for the industry's highest honor. This recognition marks a significant milestone for the 27-year-old artist, who has been gaining momentum in the global music scene.

Other British Artists Gain Recognition

Other British artists also received nominations in the recent announcements. Sir Paul McCartney, who has won 19 Grammys over the years, added three more nominations this time around. The Rolling Stones, Charli XCX, and Fred Again each received nominations in two categories. Additionally, Yungblud, Gorillaz, Muse, Cynthia Erivo, Mumford & Sons, Sting, and Lily Allen have one nomination each. Londoner Sienna Spiro has also been nominated in the Best New Artist category, showcasing the breadth of talent emerging from the UK music scene.

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Major Snubs and Surprises

Harry Styles, 32, missed out on any nominations this year, making him one of the biggest snubs following the release of his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, and its lead single Aperture earlier this year. Meanwhile, Madonna, 68, landed her first nominations in 16 years, scoring an impressive five nods. She was recognized for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Confessions II, Best Dance Pop Recording for Danceteria, Best Remixed Recording for Love Sensation with Kylie Minogue, Best Dance/Electronic Recording for I Feel So Free, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Bring Your Love with Sabrina Carpenter. Taylor Swift's collaborator Jack Antonoff led the snubs in a notable oversight.

Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton Lead Categories

Taylor Swift, a close friend and collaborator of Madonna, also secured five nominations this year. She was nominated for the coveted Record of the Year category for The Fate of Ophelia and Album of the Year for The Life of a Showgirl. Swift was also nominated for Best Song Written For Visual Media for I Knew It, I Knew You and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for The Life of a Showgirl, for her collaboration with protegee Sabrina Carpenter. Country legend Dolly Parton received three posthumous nominations after passing away aged 80 in August. She was recognized twice in the Best Country Duo/Performance categories for her collaboration with Zac Brown Band titled butterfly as well as her work with Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire for the track Light of a Clear Blue Morning. Parton also received a nod in the Best Audiobook, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category for Star of the Show: My Life on Stage. Meanwhile, record-breaking hitmaker Ella Langley continued her success this year as she landed nominations for Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song, and Record of the Year for number one smash Choosin' Texas and an Album of the Year nod for Dandelion.

Competition for Record of the Year

The field for Record of the Year includes fierce competition among several prominent artists. Taylor Swift and Ella Langley will face off against Olivia Dean for Man I Need, Bruno Mars for I Just Might, Raye for Where Is My Husband, Olivia Rodrigo for The Cure, Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor for Berghain, and Tame Impala with Jennie for Dracula. This diverse lineup highlights the global nature of the music industry and the varied styles vying for the top honor.