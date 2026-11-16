British singer Raye leads the 2027 Grammy nominations with eleven nods, tying Beyonce for the most by a female artist in a single year. The Royal Family congratulates Raye as she faces off against Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Rosalia for top honors.

The 2027 Grammy Awards nominations have been officially announced, bringing with them a historic moment for British singer Raye. At twenty-nine years old, Raye emerged as the most nominated artist of the entire ceremony, tying with global icon Beyonce for the distinction of receiving the most nominations for a female artist in a single year.

This unprecedented achievement has drawn widespread congratulations, including heartfelt messages from the Royal Family, who praised Raye for her well-deserved recognition. The King himself highlighted Raye during an appearance on Sir Elton John's Apple Music radio show, Rocket Hour, where he selected her track Joy as one of the fourteen featured songs for the program, underscoring the critical acclaim surrounding her recent work.

Also read Grammy nominations 2027: See the full list of artists

Raye Secures Historic Eleven Grammy Nominations

Raye's remarkable haul consists of eleven nominations across a diverse range of categories, showcasing her versatility as a performer, songwriter, and producer. She secured nominations for Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Record of the Year, categories in which she is also nominated alongside fellow British artist Olivia Dean.

Raye's Album of the Year recognition is for her project titled This Music May Contain Hope, while her Song and Record of the Year nods are for the hit single Where's My Husband. Her other accolades include nominations for Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical, Best Solo Pop Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Click Clack Symphony with composer Hans Zimmer, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

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Additionally, she received nods for Best Dance Pop Recording for Life Boat and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance for I Hate The Way I Look Today. Her success also extended to technical categories, with nominations for Best Music Video and Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals for Click Clack Symphony.

Furthermore, her producer Mike Sabath was nominated for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical, and the remix of Where Is My Husband by David Guetta and Hypaton earned a spot in the Best Remixed Recording category. In an emotional display captured on social media, Raye posted a video on her Instagram account showing her tearful reaction upon seeing the nominations list. While Raye dominates the headlines, the other major categories present fierce competition from a stellar lineup of international artists.

Olivia Dean Faces Tough Competition In Top Categories

Olivia Dean, who is also up for Song, Album, and Record of the Year for her work on The Art Of Loving and Man I Need, faces stiff opposition. For Song of the Year, Dean competes against Taylor Swift for I Knew It, I Knew You from the Toy Story 5 soundtrack, Olivia Rodrigo for The Cure, Ariana Grande for Hate That I Made You Love Me, Rosalia featuring Bjork and Yves Tumor for Berghain, Ella Langley for Choosin' Texas, and Bruno Mars for Risk It All.

The Album of the Year field includes Swift's The Life Of A Showgirl, Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love, Rosalia's Lux, Phoebe Bridgers' Lost Weekend, Langley's Dandelion, and Mars's The Romantic. In the Record of the Year category, Raye and Dean are up against Swift, Rosalia, Rodrigo, Tame Impala and Jennie, Mars, and Langley.

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Rosalia Achieves Second Latin Artist Milestone

In the Best New Artist category, London-born singer Sienna Spiro takes on US indie rock band Geese, Canadian duo Angine De Poitrine, dance pop star Slayyyter, country singer Ella Langley, rapper Don Toliver, Remi Wolf, and R&B group The Womack Sisters. Spanish alt-pop star Rosalia follows Raye with nine nominations, making her only the second Latin artist after Bad Bunny to be nominated for Album, Record, and Song of the Year in the same year.

Other notable mentions include posthumous nods for Dolly Parton, three nominations for The Rolling Stones, and a triple nomination for Charli XCX, while Harry Styles notably did not receive any nominations for his album Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally.