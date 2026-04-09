Rayo Vallecano Dominates AEK Athens in Conference League Quarter-Final

Rayo Vallecano takes a commanding lead in their Conference League quarter-final tie, defeating AEK Athens 3-0 in a dominant home performance. The Spanish side's victory sets up a challenging second leg for the Greek team.

Rayo Vallecano delivered a dominant performance in the first leg of their Conference League quarter-final tie, putting one foot firmly in the semi-finals. The Spanish side showcased their prowess on their home turf, securing a comprehensive 3-0 victory against AEK Athens. The match, held on Thursday evening, demonstrated Rayo's tactical superiority and their ability to capitalize on key opportunities.

The result leaves AEK Athens with a significant challenge ahead as they prepare for the second leg in Greece. The winner of this exciting two-legged battle will progress to the semi-finals where they will face the victor of the FSV Mainz 05 versus RC Strasbourg contest, setting the stage for a compelling journey to the final. Rayo Vallecano's path to this stage has been marked by both strategic positioning and skillful execution. Having bypassed the play-off round due to their commendable fifth-place finish in their group, they demonstrated their resilience in the round of 16 by edging out Turkish side Samsunspor with a 3-2 aggregate victory. This victory highlighted Rayo's consistency and determination. AEK Athens, also entering the knockout phase directly after securing a third-place finish in their group, had a challenging road to the quarter-finals, overcoming NK Celje with a 4-2 aggregate win. Their performance shows their quality.\The match commenced with a bang as Rayo Vallecano quickly asserted their dominance, seizing an early lead within the first two minutes. A precise cutback from Álvaro García found Ilias Akhomach, whose slightly off-target effort nonetheless managed to find the back of the net, giving Rayo an early 1-0 advantage. This early goal served as a catalyst, setting the tone for the remainder of the first half. Before the breakthrough, Florian Lejeune executed a crucial block to deny Luka Jovic, illustrating Rayo's defensive tenacity. Lejeune was then denied a goal himself, with his clever redirection of Akhomach's effort deemed offside. AEK Athens also posed a threat, particularly with Barnabás Varga’s header, which struck the post after a deflection from goalkeeper Augusto Batalla. AEK’s attacking attempts were constantly shut down by the strong Rayo defense, including Pep Chavarría’s crucial block. Right before the break, Rayo capitalized again, doubling their lead. Akhomach was once again instrumental in the play, his shot being saved but the rebound falling perfectly for Unai López, who made no mistake in slamming the ball home and making it 2-0. This further solidified Rayo's control over the match and increased their advantage going into halftime.\The second half, while less eventful in terms of goal-scoring opportunities, still witnessed one crucial moment that further solidified Rayo Vallecano's commanding lead. Filipe Relvas was penalized for handling the ball in the penalty area, resulting in a penalty being awarded following a VAR review. Isi Palazón stepped up to take the spot-kick, confidently converting it to give Rayo a commanding 3-0 lead. This penalty not only extended Rayo’s advantage but also put immense pressure on AEK Athens for the second leg. The result sets the stage for a tense second leg, with AEK Athens facing an uphill battle to overturn the significant deficit. The Greek side will need to demonstrate a remarkable comeback to keep their Conference League dreams alive. Rayo, on the other hand, will travel to Athens with a significant advantage, aiming to manage their lead and secure a place in the semi-finals. This performance showcases Rayo Vallecano's ability to compete at a high level and their determination to advance further in the competition. The second leg, scheduled for next Thursday at 9:00 pm in Athens, will be crucial. Both teams will have to use all their strategy and skill in order to achieve their goals





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