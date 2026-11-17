Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock highlights concerns for low-income renters over mortgage holders as the central bank maintains the cash rate at 4.3 percent to combat persistent inflation.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock has stated that she is more concerned about the financial struggles of low-income renters than middle-class mortgage holders who have faced five interest rate hikes this year. Speaking at an Australian Securities and Investments Commission forum in Sydney on Tuesday, Bullock clarified that her primary worry lies with those at the bottom of the economic ladder rather than those holding mortgages.

Concerns for Low Income Renters Over Mortgages

Bullock emphasized that the average Australian household budget should not be the main source of concern for the central bank's policy decisions. She explained that individuals on welfare or pensions receive indexing adjustments that help protect them against rising prices. Consequently, the people she is most worried about are those on low incomes who are renting their homes and do not have similar protective mechanisms in place.

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Upward Skew of Inflation Risks Persists

The Reserve Bank warned that it may be forced to raise interest rates further because risks on inflation remain skewed to the upside. Bullock pointed to several specific factors contributing to this inflationary pressure, including rising oil prices, the boom in AI-driven data centres, and the risk of inflation expectations becoming entrenched in the economy. These elements create a complex environment where price stability is difficult to achieve quickly.

Housing Market and Business Sector Challenges

While the slowing housing market could help ease some inflationary pressures, Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Andrew McKellar argued that small businesses and mortgage-holding households are also facing significant hardships. McKellar noted that small businesses are being squeezed by high interest rates, rising energy costs, rents, insurance premiums, and wages simultaneously, urging for policies that provide an even break for the sector.

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Internal Disagreement on Rate Hike Decision

Minutes from the Reserve Bank board meeting revealed that the decision to raise interest rates was not unanimous, with board members voting six to three in favor of the hike. The three members who opposed the increase argued that the cash rate should have remained at 4.6 percent, warning that the economy was nearing a tipping point where further tightening could significantly slow growth and push up unemployment.

Future Interest Rate Outlook and Expectations

The Reserve Bank board will meet again in early December to decide whether rates should remain on hold or move higher. Australia's big banks broadly expect the cash rate to remain unchanged next month, although economists are divided on the outlook beyond that period. Most forecasts anticipate rate cuts starting in the second half of next year, but some analysts have warned that mortgage holders may have to wait considerably longer if inflation proves more persistent than expected.