The Royal College of Nursing in Northern Ireland has expressed extreme dissatisfaction with the proposed Health and Social Care Staffing Bill, arguing it fails to mandate safe staffing levels.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Northern Ireland has declared itself extremely dissatisfied with the proposed legislation designed to strengthen safe staffing across health and social care services in the region. This strong rebuttal follows the introduction of the Health and Social Care (Staffing) bill by Health Minister Robbie Butler, who previously characterized the measure as a significant step forward for the sector.

Union Leadership Details Legislative Shortcomings

Rita Devlin, the director of the RCN, formally communicated these concerns to the Department of Health in a letter that was reviewed by BBC News NI. Her correspondence highlights deep-seated worries regarding the current draft, suggesting it does not adequately reflect the extensive co-design processes the union has been engaged in with the department since 2020. Devlin argued that the bill seems to incorrectly assume that the responsibility for workforce planning can be delegated away from central authorities to individual health trusts.

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A primary point of contention for the nursing union is the absence of explicit references to safe staffing within the bill itself, a omission Devlin described as a glaring oversight. She emphasized that workforce planning is merely a mechanism to achieve a goal, not the ultimate objective, and expressed profound disappointment that safe staffing does not appear in the title or the substantive text of the legislation.

Department of Health Retains Central Accountability

The RCN maintains a firm position that all accountability and responsibility for workforce planning must reside solely within the Department of Health, rather than being diffused among various trusts. Devlin criticized the draft bill for failing to include guiding principles around workforce planning that were intended to inform the legislation, labeling the lack of such details as a significant failure. Consequently, the union finds itself in the regrettable position of having to lobby for amendments to the bill to ensure it meets the necessary standards.

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This legislative push occurs amidst continuing and severe pressures on health and social care services in Northern Ireland, with growing demand and workforce challenges increasingly affecting patient needs. The Stormont bill aims to address these issues by strengthening how the health service plans its workforce, identifies staffing risks, and ensures that appropriately qualified staff are available to deliver safe and effective care to the public.

Stormont Introduction and Government Rationale

Health Minister Robbie Butler introduced the Health and Social Care (Staffing) bill to the assembly on Monday, asserting that it marks a significant step in the region's healthcare governance. Butler stated that the legislation places safe and effective staffing at the heart of strategic decision-making and creates a clear legislative framework to support both care providers and the citizens who rely on the system. He emphasized that the bill is designed to help create a more sustainable system by embedding staffing considerations into planning, delivery, and accountability arrangements across the health and social care landscape.

If the bill is passed, it would place workforce planning requirements on a statutory footing, thereby creating formal responsibilities for the Department of Health and individual health trusts. The legislation aims to ensure that staffing considerations are embedded in all planning and delivery arrangements, helping organizations better prepare for the changing needs of the population through a more structured approach to workforce management.

Opposition Accuses Government of Wasting Time

Political opposition to the bill has been equally vocal, with Nuala McAllister of the Alliance Party, who serves on Stormont's health committee, accusing Ulster Unionist health ministers of wasting six years producing a bill that will make little to no difference to safe staffing levels in hospital wards. McAllister argued that grand promises were made about the legislation, only for evidence-based proposals from frontline health leaders to be discarded in favor of vague and meaningless commitments from the minister.

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McAllister added that the Alliance Party intends to work with health unions to bring forward amendments to the bill, with the goal of ensuring it delivers the protections that staff have been crying out for over the years. The union's stance mirrors that of the opposition, as both groups believe the current draft fails to address the core issues of safe staffing adequately. The RCN's concerns about the lack of guiding principles and the delegation of responsibility further fuel the demand for substantial changes before the bill can be considered effective. The debate continues as stakeholders await further developments in the legislative process, with the potential for significant amendments to reshape the final law.