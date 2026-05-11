Read: New greenway almost ready to open in County Down

A new greenway is about to open in County Down. It's expected to be finished by the end of May or the start of June, connecting Newtownards and Bangor. The greenway was planned to connect to the existing Comber Greenway, and the discussions to connect it are ongoing.

A new greenway is almost ready for opening in County Down. Ards and North Down Borough Council officials have briefed elected representatives that a stretch of greenway between Newtownards and Bangor is near completion, and will soon be ready for public footfall.

The new Whitespots Line of the Comber Greenway, a 5.4 kilometre active travel route linking Newtownards and Bangor, is expected to open at the end of May or the start of June this year. In March, the Stormont Department for Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmons visited the greenway and was met with a group of students from the West Winds Primary school who came along on their bikes.

The PSNI joined the event, as well as councillors, council officers, and the Deputy Mayor. Charles Brand Ltd has completed sections at the Floodgates Park, Bangor Road to SERC, Green Road through Breezemount and Londonderry Park. Remaining sections still being finished are Breezemount to Drumhirk Way, Drumhirk Way to Ark Farm/The Somme/Whitespots, the rear of Belvedere, and the Floodwall over to Ballyrickard Waste Water Treatment Works.

A council officer report for the Ards North Down Environment Committee states: 'Welcome signage and wayfinding signage is currently being produced and will be installed in due course. The branding follows the design of existing sections of the Comber Greenway in Comber, Dundonald and Belfast. A map is also being produced for installation at key entry points and will be added to the website also when finalised.

' A new Comber to Newtownards section, planned to connect to the existing Comber Greenway, was granted approval in January 2025. The council report refers to this plan, stating: 'The discussions to connect the Greenway from the section at Ballyrickard Waste Water Treatment Works through Comber to connect with the existing Comber Greenway are ongoing. A planning application to deliver the section along the A21 is still required.

Draft drawings are currently with DFI for its input prior to the submission of the planning application for that one missing section.

' A feasibility study for a proposed Green Road to Donaghadee Greenway will be forwarded later this year. For all the latest news, visit the Belfast Live homepage here and sign up to our daily newsletter here





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Greenway Newtownards Bangor Active Travel Stormont Students Dundonald Belfast Stormont Department For Infrastructure Completion Opening Designed Wayfinding

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