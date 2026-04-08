Reader Struggles to Reclaim Dormant Savings Account and Child Maintenance Challenges

This article discusses two separate financial dilemmas faced by readers. One reader is trying to retrieve funds from a dormant Barclays savings account, and another is struggling with child maintenance payments after job loss.

In early January, a reader, S.P. from Bridport, Dorset, visited the Dorchester branch of Barclays to address the issue of not being able to access a joint savings account. The account, which held a balance of £40,000, had been dormant for some time, leading the bank to remove the funds without prior consultation. S.P. was assured the money would be transferred to an account of his choice after completing an account reclaim form.

Despite multiple calls and two branch visits, the funds remained inaccessible, and another form was received. The reader sought assistance to resolve this frustrating situation. The account had become dormant, as defined by banking practices, due to a lack of transactions within a specific timeframe. Banks close such accounts to mitigate the risk of identity fraud. In this case, the bank had closed the account in June and transferred the money to a safe account. Despite the reader completing the necessary form, an error led the bank to incorrectly log the destination account as sole instead of joint. This error resulted in the need for the wife to complete another form, which the bank claimed it never received. Sally Hamilton intervened and brought the issue to Barclays attention. The bank corrected its mistake, releasing the funds on March 2nd and offering £100 as an apology. A Barclays spokesman acknowledged the difficulties experienced by the customer and expressed regret for the incorrect processing of the fund transfer, stating the issue was resolved with the funds released and additional compensation given. The article highlights the importance of regularly reviewing savings accounts and seeking help to locate missing funds. Furthermore, the article also touched upon the issue of child maintenance. P.W. from Hampshire, who divorced over ten years ago and has been paying child maintenance of £1,085 a month, lost his job in November. He sent forms and proof of income to the Child Maintenance Service (CMS). The CMS determined he still owed £1,070 a month, which is more than his gross income. He requested assistance, emphasizing his inability to meet the current payment obligations. Following a break-up, both parents share financial responsibility for their children. Child maintenance is typically paid by the parent with less or no caregiving responsibility to the primary caregiver. Parents can make private arrangements or involve the Child Maintenance Service to manage the payments. The official route had worked well until P.W.'s job loss last year. The article underscores the financial strain on parents experiencing changes in their employment status





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Dormant Account Savings Barclays Child Maintenance Financial Difficulties

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