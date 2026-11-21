Contributors from major publications recount their most memorable bad gifts, from olive oil IOUs to garden strimmers, revealing the humor and pain of holiday gifting mistakes.

Generational and cultural gaps in taste often turn holiday celebrations into unforgettable comedies of errors, according to a collection of anecdotes from senior media professionals. These contributors, spanning roles from editors to columnists, shared stories of gifts that missed the mark entirely, ranging from utilitarian hardware to deeply awkward personal items.

Vanessa Feltz, a media personality, recalls a childhood trauma from 1973 when her uncle and aunt presented her with a large black briefcase. At eleven years old and standing four foot ten, she found the item suitable for an ancient oil mogul rather than a secondary school student. While her peers carried canvas tote bags or knapsacks, she was forced to use the executive monstrosity for her packed lunch, becoming a laughing stock across surrounding schools. The mockery was so severe that one boy refused to kiss her because of the bag, an embarrassment she still feels half a century later.

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Designer Misfires and Tech Blunders

Jackie Annesley, an editor, describes receiving a Prada phone, a black angular device that became obsolete almost immediately. She admitted her lack of interest in peripheral technology beyond an iPhone led her to return the designer bauble with profuse apologies. She now notes that an unboxed LG Prada II from 2008 can fetch up to £300 online, leaving her to wonder if she should have kept it or if the sender simply needed a Prada bag.

Other tech and novelty failures include a brooch shaped like Dorothy's ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz. Nicole Gray, an interiors director, received the item from her now-husband for their first Christmas together. Although the gesture was thoughtful on paper, she found the design comparable to something found in a seaside gift shop. The relationship's early stage prevented her from correcting his assumption that her love for the cinematic classic equated to a passion for novelty jewelry.

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Awkward Relationships and Practical Jokes

Liz Jones, a columnist, lists several relationship-defining failures, including a bouquet of flowers and a twig pencil from her first boyfriend Mad Richard. He defended the greenery by noting she liked the environment. Her ex-husband gifted a random DVD episode of The L Word, ignoring her sexuality, while the late David Linley gave her a matchbox resembling a coffin.

Dale Walker, an art and production executive, received bright green and yellow Grinch socks from her partner, a particularly painful gift given his career in fashion. Meanwhile, Marianne Jones, a features director, received a wrapped box she assumed contained a serious present. The contents were a garden strimmer, which her husband claimed was a joke. She reveals they are no longer together, noting she was tempted to use the tool on his head.

Practical Items and Family Dynamics

Maddy Fletcher, a senior features writer, recounts her father printing IOU slips for five-liter bottles of olive oil to avoid transporting them. He handed out envelopes with grainy photographs of the oil, expecting the family to collect the items later. Fletcher obviously never completed the collection. Natasha Tomalin-Hall, a creative director, describes her uncle buying toolbelts for everyone at a local hardware store because he ran out of time. The gifts, including one for her seven-year-old self, were unwrapped and entirely impractical for an eighty-five-year-old grandmother.

Charlotte Cox, chief sub editor, admits to being the perpetrator of a gifting crime by buying her elder sister a garden hose. Despite the ten-function spray nozzle, the bulky irregular parcel led to disappointed anticipation. Finally, a tax accountant husband gifted his wife a handheld Dyson vacuum cleaner. While he previously gave her a trip to Rome, the vacuum ignored her specific request for a car and stair model, highlighting a persistent vacuum of ideas in some households.