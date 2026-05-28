Real Housewives alum Kelly Dodd accused of sharing sex tape without consent, faces possible jail time

Kelly Dodd, 50, is accused of distributing a video of a woman masturbating and having sex without her consent, causing severe emotional distress. She also faces threats and battery charges. The former RHOC star has denied wrongdoing and promises to reveal the truth.

Kelly Dodd , a former star of The Real Housewives of Orange County, is facing serious legal trouble after being accused of sharing footage of a woman engaged in sexual activity without her consent.

The 50-year-old reality TV personality is alleged to have distributed a video of a female identified as Jane Doe masturbating and having sex with another person, according to court documents reviewed by TMZ. Prosecutors state that Dodd did not have permission to release the footage, describing her actions as unlawful and intentional.

The video was reportedly recorded in a location where Jane Doe had a reasonable expectation of privacy, and the woman suffered severe emotional distress as a result of the unauthorized dissemination. The case has drawn attention to the legal consequences of sharing intimate content without consent, which can lead to charges of revenge porn or invasion of privacy. Dodd could potentially face jail time if convicted, though the specific charges have not been detailed.

The Daily Mail has reached out to Dodd's representatives for comment but has not received a response. The allegations extend beyond the video sharing. Dodd is also accused of threatening Jane Doe with harm to her person, property, and relatives.

Additionally, she faces a separate battery charge stemming from a confrontation with another woman in June 2025. This is not the first time Dodd has been involved in controversy. In November 2024, she made headlines after a voicemail surfaced in which she berated her 19-year-old daughter, Jolie, over perceived slights.

In the voicemail, Dodd threatened to release recordings of Jolie screaming at her father, Michael Dodd, saying, I have recordings of you screaming at your dad... and I am gonna publicly put them out there. Do you understand? She also called her daughter a dumb little girl and accused her of having a mental illness. Dodd later defended herself on Instagram, claiming she was taken out of context and promising to reveal the truth.

Dodd was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County from seasons 11 to 15, from 2016 to 2021. She has been married to former Fox News personality Rick Leventhal, 66, since October 2020. Prior to that, she was married to Michael Dodd from 2006 to 2018 and Scott Silva from 2001 to 2004. She shares daughter Jolie with Michael Dodd.

The legal troubles come as a significant blow to her public image, which has already been tarnished by previous controversies. As the case unfolds, it remains to be seen how the court will handle the allegations of unauthorized recording and distribution of intimate footage. The incidents highlight ongoing issues around privacy, consent, and the misuse of technology in personal relationships.

Dodd has maintained that there is more to the story and has promised to share her side soon, but for now, she faces potential legal consequences that could include time behind bars





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kelly Dodd Revenge Porn Real Housewives Privacy Violation Legal Trouble

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teen girl charged over attack on rescue volunteer under 'real threat'Ryan Gray,founder and a volunteer at K9 Search and Rescue, was walking with his dog Max along the High Street in Bangor when they were attacked by a crowd of young people.

Read more »

Harrowing story behind Murder on the Heath's real honeytrap killerMurder on the Heath is a two-part Channel 4 factual drama that tells the harrowing story of the 'honeytrap murder'

Read more »

Emily Atack shares real reason behind post-baby weight loss: 'It was awful'Emily Atack has revealed the reason behind her weight loss following the birth of her son, Barney. The Rivals star shares her son with her fiancé, scientist Dr Alistair Garner.

Read more »

Kelly Brook Lights Up Instagram With Stunning South of France GetawayLovely photographs captured model Kelly Brook at the picturesque 5‑star resort Les Roches Blanches, celebrating husband Jeremy Parisi's 41st birthday. The couple explored vineyards, dived into sun‑kissed waters, staged cooking classes and showcased Brook's new Next swimwear line. The highlight was Brook's winningly posed in a floral bikini while she shared smiles, kisses, wine, pasta and precious moments both from the holiday, and the holiday is declared as 2024 for each of the acceptance studio gallery. The promotion was accompanied by a discussion of photography signals, happiness, the

Read more »