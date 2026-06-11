Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Drew Sidora's Six-Figure Paychecks Revealed in Divorce Battle

New court documents from Drew Sidora's divorce battle with Ralph Pittman reveal the six-figure paychecks she received for both season 16 and 17 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Sidora testified to making $380,000 in 2024 for season 16, with each episode earning her $22,500. She also received approximately $19,000 in residuals, royalty income, and $83,000 in other ventures.

It pays to be a Real Housewife. New court documents from Drew Sidora 's divorce battle from Ralph Pittman reveal the six-figure paychecks she received for both season 16 and 17 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Sidora testified to making $380,000 in 2024 for season 16 of the reality series, with each episode earning her $22,500. She also received approximately $19,000 in residuals, royalty income, and $83,000 in other ventures. The following year Sidora enjoyed a pay raise to $26,000 per episode, meaning she earned roughly $456k for the season 17 of the program. The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars have been earning six figures since at least season three.

NeNe Leakes, who was once rumored to be the highest-paying Real Housewife, revealed on Reality with the King that she earned between $100k-$150k by season three. Drew Sidora, pictured with the cast, has been a member of RHOA since season 13. The reality star filed for divorce on February 27, 2023 at 1.10pm in Gwinnett County, Georgia with her estranged spouse filing his own petition just 61 minutes later according to TMZ at the time.

Both parties said the marriage was 'irretrievably broken' with Sidora listing the date of separation as February 23, while Pittman says it was February 19 - just days after the pair were seen looking smitten at his birthday party in a February 13 post. NeNe Leakes, who was once rumored to be the highest-paying Real Housewife, revealed on Reality with the King that she earned between $100k-$150k by season three; Leakes pictured second





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Real Housewives Of Atlanta Drew Sidora Ralph Pittman Divorce Paychecks Six-Figure

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