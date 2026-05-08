Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley's ex-husband files for divorce, reveals spending habits

Dorit Kemsley's ex-husband PK Kemsley has filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. In a court filing, he revealed that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spent nearly $1 million on luxury items as her family's finances were in peril. PK Kemsley also mentioned that the family's home was on the brink of foreclosure.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley 's ex-husband PK Kemsley says the Bravo star spent nearly $1 million on luxury items as her family's finances were in peril, with their home on the brink of foreclosure.

PK Kemsley, 58, said in a court filing Thursday that the Woodbridge, Connecticut-born TV star, 49, didn't cover mortgage payments, despite having 'exclusive occupancy of the residence' for more than two years. Instead, he said she spent 'approximately $995,000' of the family's finances 'on high-end designer clothing, handbags, and accessories' from expensive brands.

PK, who shares two kids with Dorit - son Jagger, 12, and daughter Phoenix, 10 - had professionals conduct an audit of the family finances that uncovered the reality star's spending habits, providing detailed documentation. From October 30, 2025 through January 6, 2026, Dorit racked up charges at 'Louis Vuitton (totaling approximately $69,000), Chanel ($69,000), Hermes ($38,000) and Saint Honore ($22,000).

' The Daily Mail has reached out to Dorit's representatives for further comment on the story. PK Kemsley filed for divorce from Dorit on April 25, 2025, telling the court they had 'irreconcilable differences.

' PK told the Daily Mail last year that he and Dorit had been focused on 'navigating co-parenting' their two kids amid their split. The filing came less than a year after the former couple issued a joint statement on Instagram declaring they were putting an end to their marriage after more than nine years.

PK has requested the court order the sale of the property amid concerns the property could lose a significant chunk of value if the home is foreclosed upon. He said he is also 'seeking to have a 50 percent custodial timeshare with both children' in a declaration he filed Thursday





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Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Dorit Kemsley PK Kemsley Divorce Luxury Items Family Finances Home Foreclosure

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