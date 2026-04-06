Real Housewives of Rhode Island Star Alicia Carmody Admits to Running Over a Woman

Alicia Carmody of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island made a shocking confession about a past driving incident, leading to a discussion about celebrity vehicular incidents.

During a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, cast member Alicia Carmody made a stunning revelation that shocked even the show's production team. Carmody, 41, casually admitted in a confessional that she had been involved in accidents, including one where she ran over a woman. She further elaborated on her driving experiences, stating she had also almost driven off a bridge, indicating a history of driving incidents.

This unexpected confession prompted an off-camera producer to seek clarification, prompting Carmody to reiterate the chilling statement: 'I ran over a woman.' The details surrounding the incident, which occurred when Carmody was driving at 15 miles per hour towards a red light, were later shared by Us Weekly. Carmody recounted the experience, claiming the woman had 'dove in front of my car' and described the event as life-changing, adding that she believed for ten seconds that she had killed someone. Carmody shared that it was the worst feeling in the world and she suspects that the experience left her with PTSD. This admission has sparked intense discussions among viewers and fans of the show. She is the co-owner of Pizza Mamma in her hometown and her fiancé, Bill Kitsilis, also owns other pizza places. The inaugural season of RHORI airs Sundays on Bravo and Mondays on Peacock. The ensemble cast includes Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Liz McGraw, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson and Jo-Ellen Tiberi.\Following Carmody's revelation, the conversation turned towards other celebrities who had faced vehicular incidents. Several celebrities who, like Carmody, were involved in car accidents but didn't serve jail time. Examples were cited, including Matthew Broderick, who was convicted of careless driving after a fatal collision in Northern Ireland; Caitlyn Jenner, who was not charged after a multi-car collision that resulted in a death, and Rebecca Gayheart, who received probation for hitting a child pedestrian. Brandy, another celebrity, was not arrested after a rear-ending accident that caused a death. This comparison served to highlight the varied legal outcomes in such cases. The discussion also provided counter examples, with the mention of celebrities who did serve jail time for vehicular manslaughter, such as Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil and Amy Locane-Bovenizer. These instances underscore the complexities and inconsistencies in how such cases are handled legally and the profound impact these incidents can have on the lives involved.\Alicia Carmody's revelation about her past driving incident on The Real Housewives of Rhode Island has opened a window into her personal life beyond the drama of the show. Fans are now exploring the details of her life, including her relationship with her fiancé, Bill Kitsilis, with whom she co-owns Pizza Mamma in Cranston. Kitsilis also owns other pizza restaurants. Furthermore, the episode has generated curiosity regarding Carmody's other business endeavors. Carmody is also active as an influencer, promoting brands like the Lip Bunny Beauty Med Spa, BR Beauty + Spa and Charcuterie and Dessert Kreations. Fans can also view the show on Bravo and Peacock. The public's response emphasizes the intense interest in the lives of reality stars. As fans look closer at the show, many viewers are more interested in her history. The case has also created a discussion on driving safely. The show's viewers and fans have now been given more information about Alicia, who is now being talked about on social media





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Alicia Carmody Real Housewives Of Rhode Island Car Accident Celebrity Driving Incident

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Real Housewives Star Reveals Running Over a WomanAlicia Carmody, star of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, made a shocking confession about a past car accident where she ran over a woman. The article also mentions other celebrities involved in car accidents, including Matthew Broderick, Caitlyn Jenner, and Brandy.

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Real Housewives of Rhode Island Star's Shocking Confession: 'I Ran Over a Woman'Alicia Carmody, a star on The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, made a startling confession about a past driving incident that left both viewers and producers taken aback. The revelation sparked discussions about the incident, as well as other celebrity vehicular incidents and their varying consequences.

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