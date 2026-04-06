Real Housewives of Rhode Island Star's Shocking Confession: 'I Ran Over a Woman'

Alicia Carmody, a star on The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, made a startling confession about a past driving incident that left both viewers and producers taken aback. The revelation sparked discussions about the incident, as well as other celebrity vehicular incidents and their varying consequences.

During a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, cast member Alicia Carmody made a stunning revelation that shocked even the show's production team. While in a confessional, the 41-year-old reality star casually stated, 'I've gotten in accidents. I ran over a woman.' She further added, 'I've almost driven off a bridge. So, I've been there, done that with driving.

' This confession prompted an off-camera producer to seek clarification, asking, 'What do you mean, you ran over a woman?' Carmody's response was a simple repetition of her initial statement. According to Us Weekly, the incident in question occurred when Carmody was driving at 15 miles per hour and approaching a red light. She claimed, 'This woman just dove in front of my car.' Carmody described the experience as 'life-changing,' adding, 'It was crazy because I thought for 10 seconds I killed someone, the worst feeling in the world. I think that probably gave me PTSD. Accidents do happen, but it was just the worst.' The incident has sparked a wave of discussions and comparisons, especially in light of the history of vehicular incidents involving celebrities, some of whom have faced significant consequences while others have not. \The incident involving Carmody has drawn comparisons to similar situations involving other celebrities, highlighting the varying outcomes in cases of vehicular accidents. For instance, Matthew Broderick, known for his role in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, was convicted of careless driving and fined after a fatal collision in Northern Ireland in 1987 that resulted in the deaths of a mother and daughter. Similarly, Caitlyn Jenner, despite being involved in a multiple-car collision in 2015 that led to a fatality, was not charged, though she settled civil lawsuits. Rebecca Gayheart, on the other hand, received probation and a fine for a pedestrian accident. Brandy, the R&B singer, faced multiple lawsuits following a fatal accident but was not arrested. These examples, along with others, paint a picture of the complexities surrounding vehicular incidents involving public figures and the often inconsistent legal and societal responses. Some celebrities, like Vince Neil and Amy Locane-Bovenizer, did serve jail time for vehicular manslaughter, but many others have escaped such severe punishments. The contrast underscores the nuanced nature of these situations and the factors that influence the legal and public perception of these events. The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, and Carmody's confession have reignited discussions about the gravity of such events and the consequences associated with them, as well as the need for increased awareness of responsible driving. \Outside of the dramatic revelation, Carmody's life is also marked by other ventures. She and her fiancé, Bill Kitsilis, got engaged in 2018, the same year they welcomed their daughter Celina, although they had started dating in 2016. Together, they co-own Pizza Mamma in her hometown of Cranston. Kitsilis also owns other pizza establishments, including Angelo's Palace Pizza and Antonio's Pizza by the Slice. Fans can catch more of Carmody in the inaugural season of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, which airs on Bravo and Peacock. The cast also includes Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Liz McGraw, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson, and Jo-Ellen Tiberi. Carmody, who boasts a social media following of 25,000, is also an influencer, partnering with brands like Lip Bunny Beauty Med Spa, BR Beauty + Spa, and Charcuterie and Dessert Kreations. This multifaceted portrayal of Carmody, incorporating both the controversial confession and the details of her personal and professional life, provides a complex image of the reality star beyond her recent driving-related revelations





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Alicia Carmody Real Housewives Of Rhode Island Car Accident Celebrity Controversy

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Real Housewives Star Reveals Running Over a WomanAlicia Carmody, star of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, made a shocking confession about a past car accident where she ran over a woman. The article also mentions other celebrities involved in car accidents, including Matthew Broderick, Caitlyn Jenner, and Brandy.

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