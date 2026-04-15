Real Housewives Star Lisa Hochstein Surrenders to Jail, Faces Felony Charges in Ex-Husband Spying Allegations

The Real Housewives of Miami personality Lisa Hochstein turned herself in to Miami authorities, posing for a striking mugshot as she faces felony charges related to alleged spying on her ex-husband, plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein. The charges stem from accusations of intercepting communications during their contentious divorce proceedings. Her ex-boyfriend, Jody Glidden, faces similar charges. Hochstein's attorney maintains her innocence and insists the matter belongs in civil, not criminal, court.

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein surrendered to authorities at a Miami jail on Wednesday, presenting a meticulously styled mugshot. She faces a felony charge of interception of wire, oral, or electronic communications, an accusation linked to allegations of spying on her ex-husband, renowned plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein .

Lenny, previously married to Lisa for twelve years and father to their two children, initiated divorce proceedings in May 2022. Their separation has been marked by a series of contentious claims. Notably, Lenny alleged in court documents in 2023 that Lisa had installed a listening device in his vehicle to monitor his phone conversations.

The current charges involve Lisa and her former boyfriend, Jody Glidden, who is also facing one felony count for the same offense. Court documents obtained by TMZ indicate the incident is connected to events in March 2023. Glidden, who dated Lisa from late 2022 until earlier this year, was arrested on Saturday and subsequently released.

Lisa, aged 43, arrived at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with her attorney, Jayne Weintraub, and was seen smiling as she entered. Weintraub stated that her client was voluntarily surrendering and would be released on her own recognizance, emphasizing Lisa's innocence and her desire not to be distracted from her ongoing divorce proceedings, which she described as paramount for her children's well-being.

Lisa reportedly commented that she had not heard of anyone being charged with eavesdropping in Miami's history, and her bail has been set at $5,000. While a warrant had apparently been issued for her arrest, Lisa arranged to surrender voluntarily. The prosecution alleges she unlawfully and intentionally intercepted, attempted to intercept, or suborned the interception of oral statements made by Leonard Hochstein and others he communicated with.

In response, Lisa's legal team, along with Glidden's counsel, issued a joint statement asserting that the matter is a component of a contentious divorce and should not be handled in criminal court.

Lisa and Lenny, married in 2009, have two children, Logan, 10, and Elle, six, born via surrogate. Their divorce, finalized in 2024, included Lenny agreeing to pay $15,000 monthly in child support, increasing to $10,000 per month after their eldest child turns 18.

Both parties have made public accusations of infidelity. In May 2023, Lenny filed court documents claiming Lisa attempted to monitor his calls using a listening device in his car, an accusation she dismissed as baseless. Lenny, 59, began a public relationship with model Katharina Mazepa, 30, shortly after his separation from Lisa.

They became engaged but later separated in late 2024. Lisa publicly accused Lenny of infidelity with Mazepa, claims both denied. Mazepa sought a restraining order against Lisa in July 2022, alleging harassment, but the order was later dismissed due to a lack of just cause. This legal entanglement adds another layer to the already tumultuous divorce proceedings between the reality television star and the prominent surgeon.





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Real Housewives Star Lisa Hochstein Surrenders to Jail on Wiretapping ChargesReal Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein has turned herself in at a Miami jail to face felony charges related to allegedly spying on her ex-husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Lenny Hochstein. The charges, which also name her ex-boyfriend Jody Glidden, are connected to allegations of intercepting communications and are reportedly part of the ongoing contentious divorce proceedings.

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