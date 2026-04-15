Real Housewives Star Lisa Hochstein Surrenders to Jail on Wiretapping Charges

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein has turned herself in at a Miami jail to face felony charges related to allegedly spying on her ex-husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Lenny Hochstein. The charges, which also name her ex-boyfriend Jody Glidden, are connected to allegations of intercepting communications and are reportedly part of the ongoing contentious divorce proceedings.

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein voluntarily surrendered to authorities at a Miami jail on Wednesday, facing a felony charge of intercepting wire, oral, or electronic communications. The accusation stems from allegations that Hochstein, along with her ex-boyfriend Jody Glidden, spied on her former husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Lenny Hochstein .

Lisa Hochstein presented a composed demeanor upon arrival at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, accompanied by her attorney, Jayne Weintraub. Weintraub stated that her client was cooperating fully and had nothing to conceal, emphasizing Hochstein's focus on the well-being of her two children amidst the ongoing contentious divorce proceedings.

Lenny Hochstein, who was married to Lisa for 12 years before their May 2022 divorce filing, had previously accused his ex-wife of planting a listening device in his car to monitor his phone conversations. This allegation resurfaced in court documents in 2023. The current charges against Lisa Hochstein and Jody Glidden, who dated from late 2022 to early 2024, are linked to an incident in March 2023, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Glidden was arrested and subsequently released. Lisa Hochstein's bail has been set at $5,000, though she is reportedly being released on her own recognizance. Her attorney highlighted that criminal charges of this nature are rare in Miami.

The legal entanglement is deeply intertwined with the couple's acrimonious divorce, which was finalized in 2024. The divorce settlement included provisions for child support. Previously, both Hochsteins had publicly accused each other of infidelity, and Lisa had also made social media allegations of abuse. These allegations led to a defamation lawsuit filed by Lenny Hochstein in December 2023. The lawsuit ultimately resulted in a settlement where both parties agreed to a joint statement denying any physical harm and refuting media insinuations. Lisa Hochstein has publicly accused Lenny of infidelity with his former fiancée, Austrian model Katharina Mazepa, claims that both Lenny and Mazepa have denied. Mazepa had previously sought a restraining order against Lisa Hochstein, alleging harassment, but the order was later dismissed.





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Lisa Hochstein Lenny Hochstein Real Housewives Of Miami Wiretapping Divorce Proceedings

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