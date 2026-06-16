Real Housewives Star's Daughter Set to Join Love Island as New Bombshell Amid Villa Drama

Halle Brown, daughter of Leanne Brown from The Real Housewives of Cheshire and ex-footballer Wes Brown, is confirmed as the next bombshell entering Love Island. The professional dancer's arrival comes amid ongoing drama involving Aidan, Yaz, and Lorenzo.

The upcoming season of Love Island will welcome a new bombshell, Halle Brown , a 23-year-old professional dancer and the daughter of Leanne Brown from The Real Housewives of Cheshire and former England and Manchester United footballer Wes Brown .

According to insiders, Halle is set to make a grand entrance in the villa located in Mallorca. She recently graduated with first-class honors from Addict Dance Academy in Leicester and has already built an impressive career, performing in London theatre productions and at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. Halle is the eldest of three daughters; her parents, Leanne and Wes, announced their separation in 2022 after more than two decades together.

Leanne returned to Real Housewives for its 10th-anniversary season last year. Halle's arrival coincides with heightened drama in the villa following a volatile Monday night episode where tensions erupted over romantic entanglements. Islander Aidan became enraged after witnessing Lorenzo and Yaz sharing a kiss on the terrace, despite both having previously flirted with him. After confirming they were unobserved, Lorenzo and Yaz kissed, leading Yaz to later confess the encounter to Aidan.

Aidan's reaction was widely criticized as hypocritical given his own interactions with multiple women, including Ellie. During a later kissing challenge, Aidan made dismissive comments about Yaz's kissing abilities, which fellow Islander Jasmine labeled as petty. Social media reactions strongly condemned Aidan's controlling behavior, with viewers noting his double standards and suggesting his anger would be far worse off-camera. The show continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX





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Love Island Halle Brown Leanne Brown Real Housewives Of Cheshire Wes Brown ITV2 ITVX Bombshell Villa Drama Aidan Yaz Lorenzo

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