Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo at the Bernabeu. Jude Bellingham and Carlos Espi scored the winning goals after a tense match.

Real Madrid overcame a difficult early deficit and a missed penalty to secure a 2-1 victory against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu. The hosts faced significant pressure in the first half but demonstrated immense mental strength to turn the game around in the second period. Second-half goals from Jude Bellingham and substitute Carlos Espi ultimately secured all three points for Jose Mourinho side.

Celta Vigo Takes Early Lead Through Duran

The match began with a shock for the home crowd when Celta Vigo capitalized on a defensive lapse. In the sixth minute, Williot Swedberg provided an assist for Pablo Duran, who struck the ball into the net to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. This early goal left the Bernabeu in a state of nervous tension as Real Madrid struggled to find their rhythm against a disciplined Celta defense.

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The hosts frustrations compounded in the 39th minute when Kylian Mbappe missed a critical penalty kick. The Belgian goalkeeper for Celta saved the spot-kick, leaving Madrid trailing at halftime despite their attempts to dominate possession. The tactical complexion of the match shifted dramatically after the break as Madrid ramped up their pressure significantly.

Bellingham Restores Parity In Second Half

Real Madrid emerged with renewed intensity after the interval, eventually controlling 61% possession and taking 12 total shots. In the 66th minute, Jude Bellingham restored parity for the hosts. He finished coolly to punish a tiring Celta defensive block, demonstrating masterclass timing and composure. His box-to-box work rate was essential in overwhelming the opposition midfield during the final half-hour of the match.

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The Belgian goalkeeper remained largely a spectator for long periods as Celta managed only three shots on target. He could do little to stop Duran's early opener, which was well-placed, but he maintained composure in his distribution to initiate play from the back. Konate provided the physical presence required to handle Celta's counter-attacks, showing aerial dominance and good recovery pace.

Espi Delivers Match-Winning Goal Late On

The turnaround was completed late in the game by substitute Carlos Espi, who netted the winner in the 85th minute. Espi had been introduced in the 57th minute to provide directness and pace, which immediately put Celta on the back foot. His dribbling and speed forced the visitors to drop deeper, creating the necessary space for the eventual comeback. Espi received a yellow card in stoppage time, but his impact on the result was undeniable.

Carvajal offered a consistent outlet on the left flank but struggled to provide the final ball needed to unlock the Celta low block. He was withdrawn in the 57th minute as part of a triple substitution designed to change the dynamic of the game. Camavinga served as the engine room for the hosts, breaking up play and recycling possession effectively during periods where Madrid struggled for rhythm.

Mourinho Tactics Shift To Secure Victory

Mourinho made significant tactical adjustments in the second half, shifting to a more direct approach to break down the defensive block. The introduction of fresh legs in the 57th minute brought much-needed energy and verticality to the midfield. These changes helped maintain the sustained pressure that ultimately led to the two crucial goals in the final twenty minutes of the match.

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While the performance lacked total fluidity, the analytical takeaway is Madrid's ability to manufacture high-value chances under pressure. This resilience was tested severely by Mbappe's missed penalty, which almost cost the team the match. The win highlights the squad's depth and the individual brilliance of key players like Bellingham and Espi in critical moments.

Celta Vigo manager Pablo Longoria will likely be disappointed with the result, given their strong start. However, they limited Real Madrid to just one clear-cut counter-attacking opportunity throughout the ninety minutes. The match underscored the importance of defensive solidity and clinical finishing in high-stakes La Liga encounters.