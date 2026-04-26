Real Madrid Set to Re-Sign Nico Paz in Summer Overhaul

Following a disappointing season, Real Madrid is preparing for a busy summer transfer window and is on the verge of re-signing former player Nico Paz from Como, triggering a buyback clause in his contract.

Real Madrid is poised for a significant summer overhaul following a markedly underperforming season, a period considered a failure by the club’s historically high standards.

The team faces the prospect of finishing a second consecutive season without securing a major trophy, a situation that has clearly displeased club president Florentino Perez. Following their recent match in Munich, Perez delivered a stark assessment to the players in the Allianz Arena dressing room, expressing his disappointment with the season’s results. He emphasized that a single trophyless season is unacceptable for a club of Real Madrid’s stature, but a second consecutive one is simply intolerable.

This candid feedback signals a firm intention to rebuild and reinforce the squad during the upcoming transfer window. The club’s leadership is actively working to secure their first signing of the summer, and reports strongly suggest that former player Nico Paz is at the top of their list. Paz currently plays for Como, having moved there from Real Madrid in 2024 for a fee of approximately €6 million.

His performances for Como, under the guidance of manager Cesc Fabregas, have been impressive, with the attacking midfielder contributing 13 goals across all competitions this season. Paz is reportedly aware of Real Madrid’s plans to exercise the buyback clause included in his transfer agreement. This clause, valued at around €9 million, allows Real Madrid to reacquire the player, and the club views his return as a priority.

The agreement between all parties when Paz initially joined Como included this structured buyback option, anticipating a potential return to the Spanish capital. The deadline for Real Madrid to activate the buyback clause is set for May 30th.

However, sources indicate that the club is keen to finalize the deal before this date, demonstrating their eagerness to bring Paz back into the fold. The swift action underscores the club’s commitment to addressing the shortcomings of the current squad and injecting fresh talent into the team. This move represents not only a strategic acquisition but also a statement of intent, signaling Real Madrid’s determination to return to its position as a dominant force in European football.

The club is expected to make further significant changes throughout the summer, aiming to build a squad capable of consistently competing for and winning major honors. The return of Paz, a player familiar with the club’s culture and expectations, is seen as a positive step in that direction.

The club’s decision-making process is being driven by a desire to restore the winning mentality that has defined Real Madrid for decades, and the pursuit of Nico Paz is a clear indication of this ambition





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