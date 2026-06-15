Real Madrid Sign Marc Cucurella from Chelsea for £51.8 Million

Real Madrid have secured the signing of defender Marc Cucurella from Chelsea on a six-year deal worth £51.8 million. The transfer is a priority for new manager Jose Mourinho, who beat competition from Barcelona and Manchester City. For Chelsea, the sale depletes experienced options ahead of Xabi Alonso's arrival. The 27-year-old made 163 appearances for the Blues, winning the Conference League and Club World Cup. Separate from Enzo Fernandez talks, Chelsea demand over £120m for the midfielder.

Real Madrid have completed the signing of defender Marc Cucurella from Chelsea on a six-year contract, a move valued at £51.8 million. The transfer represents a significant step for the Spanish giants as they strengthen their defensive options under new management.

For Chelsea, the sale marks another major outgoing as the club continues to reshape its squad, though it leaves incoming manager Xabi Alonso with fewer experienced players than anticipated. Cucurella, 27, was a priority target for Real Madrid's new manager Jose Mourinho, who fought off competition from several top European clubs to secure the former Barcelona full-back's signature. Cucurella's journey to this point has been notable.

Originally signed by Chelsea from Brighton four years ago for a fee of £63 million, he established himself as a reliable and versatile defensive presence, making 163 appearances for the club. During his time at Stamford Bridge, he helped the team secure the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup, accumulating valuable experience at the highest levels of European football. Despite his contributions, the arrival of new managerial directions at both clubs has altered his career trajectory.

Real Madrid's interest was persistent, and the player's own desire to join the historic club ultimately sealed the deal, even though he had previously been linked with a return to Barcelona, as well as moves to Atletico Madrid and Manchester City. The financial aspects of this transfer are also noteworthy.

While £51.8 million is a substantial sum, it represents a loss for Chelsea compared to their initial investment, reflecting both Cucurella's remaining contract length and the strategic decisions of the clubs involved. Separately, another Chelsea midfielder, Enzo Fernandez, remains a subject of speculation. Real Madrid admire the Argentine international, but Chelsea's stance is firm: they would not consider letting him leave for anything less than £120 million.

This valuation underscores the different financial dynamics at play, with Fernandez's transfer being entirely distinct from the Cucurella deal. The two transactions highlight the ongoing negotiations between the clubs, despite their generally good relations. This move is a clear statement of intent from Real Madrid as they look to build a squad capable of competing on all fronts under Mourinho. For Chelsea, it adds to a summer of significant change, with Alonso inheriting a squad that is being actively remodeled.

The loss of an experienced player like Cucurella, who knows the Premier League intimately, will be felt, especially as Alonso seeks to instill his own methods quickly. On the other hand, recouping a decent fee for a player who might have seen his role reduced provides some financial relief. The football world now watches to see how both clubs proceed with further squad developments as the transfer window progresses





SkySportsNews / 🏆 60. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Real Madrid Marc Cucurella Chelsea Transfer Jose Mourinho Xabi Alonso Defender La Liga Premier League

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sources: Liverpool give Real Madrid encouragement in Alexis Mac Allister pursuitLiverpool could sanction Alexis Mac Allister's exit this summer if he attracts more suitors by impressing at the World Cup. The Reds midfielder is expected to p

Read more »

Real Madrid and Mourinho strike 'verbal agreement' to sign wantaway Chelsea starReal Madrid have reportedly struck a verbal agreement to sign Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella.

Read more »

Marc Cucurella transfer news: Real Madrid reach agreement to sign Chelsea full-backReal Madrid have struck a deal with Chelsea for Marc Cucurella; the move is a blow to incoming Blues boss Xabi Alonso, who is already short of experienced players; Cucurella was a priority signing for new Real manager Jose Mourinho; they fought off competition from Barcelona and Man...

Read more »

Real Madrid stance on signing Riccardo Calafiori after agreeing deal for ChelseaReal Madrid met with the agents of Riccardo Calafiori before moving swiftly to agree a deal to sign Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella.

Read more »