Real Madrid Valued at $9.5 Billion, Barcelona Second in Latest Football Club Rankings

Real Madrid have been named the most valuable club in world football, with Barcelona taking second place and Manchester United third.

Real Madrid have been named the most valuable club in world football, with Barcelona overtaking Manchester United to move into second place. Real Madrid have been valued at $9.5 billion, up from £6.75 billion a year ago, with Barcelona second at $7.5 billion and Manchester United third at $7.2 billion.

United's revenue was $865 million for the 2024-25 season, a campaign in which they finished 15th in the Premier League and lost in the Europa League final. Liverpool, who won the English title in the 2024-25 season, remain fourth with a value of $6.2 billion, while Manchester City drop from fifth to seventh at $5.5 billion. Bayern Munich stay sixth at $5.7 billion, but 2024-25 European champions Paris St-Germain move up from seventh to fifth at $5.8 billion.

Arsenal are eighth at $5.4 billion, with Chelsea ninth at $4.2 billion and Tottenham 10th at $3 billion. The Gunners could well move up the list next year as they have won the Premier League for the first time in 22 years and play PSG in the Champions League final on Saturday. Despite Real Madrid and Barcelona taking the top two spots, the only other La Liga club in the top 30 is Atletico Madrid in 11th.

The Premier League is the most represented competition with 11 sides in the top 30, followed by seven Major League Soccer teams, four from Italy's Serie A, three from the German Bundesliga, and one apiece from France's Ligue 1 and Portugal's Primeira Liga. On average, the 30 teams are worth $2.9 billion, a 21% increase from 2025's record $2.4 billion.

Other Premier League sides in the top 30 include Aston Villa in 16th at $1.4 billion, Newcastle United in 19th at $1.25 billion, Everton in 25th at $930 million, Fulham in 26th at $920 million, and Brighton in 27th at $910 million





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