Real-time data reveal fatigue among disaster responders due to unclear tasks, lack of breaks, and unsafe work environment

A research team led by Hiroshima University analyzed real-time data collected from disaster responders during the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake response. The data identified key factors associated with self-reported fatigue among responders, highlighting the need to improve their health and well-being during disaster response.

Hiroshima UniversityMay 22 2026 Real time data collected during the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake response show that unclear tasks and command structures, and lack of meal- and rest breaks increased self-reported fatigue among disaster responders .

The frequency of natural disasters is increasing, and hence disaster responders are called on more than ever before. During disaster response, the focus of health and well-being is typically on the residents of the disaster-impacted zones. The health and well-being of disaster responders have been given less importance despite the vital role they play; however, managing it is a critical issue to increase the success of recovery efforts.

A research team led by Hiroshima University has used real-time data collected from disaster responders during the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake response. Using this data, they identified key factors associated with self-reported fatigue, identifying possibilities to improve the health and well-being of disaster responders while responding to disasters. Their findings were published in the journal Safety and Health at Work on March 18, 2026.

During the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake response, the Japanese Surveillance in Post-extreme Emergencies and Disasters (J-SPEED+) app was used to monitor disaster responders' health and well-being in real time through daily surveys. This was the first time such data was collected, presenting a unique dataset for analysis; typically, such data is collected retrospectively, once the response is complete. The research team says that their study seeks to understand what specific factors actually drive fatigue during disaster response.

When responders are fatigued, their ability to think clearly, make decisions, and provide safe care can be compromised. This can affect not only their own health but also the safety and outcomes of the people they are trying to help. In this way, fatigue becomes a broader public safety and system-level concern, rather than an individual issue.

During the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake response, the Health Emergency Operations Center (HEOC) of Ishikawa collected data from disaster responders via J-SPEED＋ from Jan 1 to Mar 31, 2024. The data consisted of 46 checkbox questions across eight sections: organization name, type of occupation, type of activity, problems in the work environment, symptoms, work performance, fatigue, and consultation requests.

The occupations of disaster responders included doctors, nurses, logisticians, other health and welfare support staff, administrative supporters, and others; and the types of activities were HEOC, field work, and others. Fatigue was measured daily using a 10-point scale (1=minimal and 10=extreme), adapted from the visual analog scale for assessing fatigue developed by the Japan Society of Fatigue. The research team statistically analyzed 15,067 records containing complete data.

The disaster response was broken into two phases: Jan 1 to Feb 6 (first phase) and Feb 6 to Mar 31 (second phase). The relationship between fatigue scores and other factors was analyzed. Of the 15,067 records-representing 5,569 individuals -9,583 were collected during the first phase and 5,484 during the second phase. Occupationally, contributions to the records were mainly from logisticians (32.9%), nurses (29.6%), doctors (21.5%).

Field staff contributed most of the data entries (65.8%), and HEOC staff and other responders contributed fewer entries. The researchers found that fatigue scores had greater variability in the first phase, while the second phase had less variability. 73.7% of all fatigue scores ranged from 1 to 3 during the first phase, and this percentage was 82.3% during the second phase.

'Unsafe work environment,' 'inability to take meals and breaks' significantly associated with higher fatigue. Responders working in administrative support and logisticians had greater fatigue, possibly due to demanding daily unfamiliar and non-routine tasks.

Additionally, responders working at an HEOC had greater fatigue due to their role in coordinating the support for medical personnel and supplies, which involves high cognitive demand and requires rapid decision-making about non-routine tasks. Higher fatigue scores were associated with unclear tasks and commands. Previous Japanese and global studies have indicated similar associations. Specifically, after the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, responders performing 'diverse tasks unlike during peacetime' reported chronic fatigue due to ill-defined roles.

They also showed that 'unsafe work environment' and 'inability to take meals and breaks' were significantly associated with higher fatigue. The inclement weather and lack of rest during the earthquake response likely intensified the physical and psychological burdens on responders.

Finally, insecure communication can lead to responder fatigue, especially in the early phase of disasters





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Disaster Responders Fatigue Real-Time Data Unclear Tasks Lack Of Breaks Unsafe Work Environment Health And Well-Being Japan Society Of Fatigue Visual Analog Scale Japan Surveillance In Post-Extreme Emergencies Health Emergency Operations Center (HEOC) Japan Global Studies 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake Response 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake Great East Japan Earthquake 2011 Japan Society Of Fatigue Visual Analog Scale Japan Global Studies 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake Response 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake Great East Japan Earthquake 2011

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