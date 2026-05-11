Real-World Impact of GLP-1 Drugs on Weight Loss and Chronic Disease Risk

New research presented at ECO 2026 demonstrates that significant weight loss achieved through GLP-1 medications drastically reduces the risk of heart failure, sleep apnea, and kidney disease.

The landscape of metabolic health is currently undergoing a transformative shift with the advent of incretin-based medications. New research set to be showcased at the European Congress on Obesity (ECO 2026) in Istanbul, Turkey, provides critical insights into the real-world effectiveness of these drugs.

While previous randomized controlled trials have established that glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) based treatments, such as semaglutide and liraglutide, along with GLP-1/GIP dual agonists like tirzepatide, are effective for weight reduction and the prevention of adverse clinical events, real-world application often differs. In clinical practice, many patients stop their treatment prematurely, and the amount of weight lost varies significantly from person to person.

This discrepancy led Professor John Wilding from the University of Liverpool and his research team to investigate whether the actual amount of weight changed in a real-world setting correlates with the risk of developing obesity-related comorbidities. To conduct this extensive analysis, the researchers utilized the Optum Market Clarity database, a comprehensive repository of electronic health records and claims data based in the United States.

The study tracked a massive cohort of patients who initiated GLP-1-based therapies between January 2021 and June 2024, with follow-up data extending through June 2025. The study population was substantial, comprising 67,841 patients on semaglutide, 15,661 on tirzepatide, and 6,216 on liraglutide. On average, these participants were 57.5 years old with a baseline body mass index (BMI) of 34.7 kg/m2, and approximately 61 percent of the group suffered from type 2 diabetes.

The researchers specifically measured the BMI change during the first year of treatment, defining it as the variation from the baseline to the mean BMI recorded between 275 and 455 days after starting the medication. This methodology allowed the team to observe the long-term effects of initial weight changes on subsequent health outcomes. The results of the study reveal a stark contrast in health outcomes based on the degree of weight loss achieved.

The research focused on several critical conditions: osteoarthritis, chronic kidney disease (CKD), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and heart failure. For those who achieved a significant weight reduction of 15 percent or more, the benefits were profound. Specifically, the risk of developing osteoarthritis dropped by 37 percent, and the risk of chronic kidney disease decreased by 30 percent compared to those who lost less than 5 percent of their weight.

Even more striking was the 69 percent reduction in the risk of obstructive sleep apnea and a 32 percent reduction in the risk of heart failure, although the latter was not statistically significant in all analyses. Conversely, patients who experienced a weight increase saw their risks climb. Those who gained weight faced a 22 percent higher risk of obstructive sleep apnea and a staggering 69 percent increase in the risk of heart failure compared to the low-weight-loss group.

One of the most revealing aspects of this study is the high rate of treatment discontinuation. The data showed that 50.1 percent of patients stopped taking their GLP-1-based medication within the first year, characterized by a gap in medication of 60 days or more. This high dropout rate underscores the challenge of long-term adherence to these therapies in a non-clinical environment.

However, the study's strength lies in the fact that it analyzed the entire cohort based on the amount of weight lost, regardless of whether the patient continued the drug. This suggests that the primary driver of health improvement is the actual reduction in body mass rather than the mere act of taking the medication.

The findings imply that when patients stop their medication and consequently regain weight, they lose the protective benefits and may even see an increase in their risk for heart failure and other metabolic complications. In conclusion, the work of Professor Wilding and his colleagues highlights the immense clinical importance of not only achieving but also maintaining weight loss. The data suggests a dose-response relationship between the amount of weight lost and the reduction of obesity-related risks.

By demonstrating that even modest weight loss is better than weight gain, and that significant weight loss provides substantial protection against chronic diseases, this research provides a strong argument for long-term management strategies. Healthcare providers are encouraged to focus on patient adherence and the implementation of supportive measures to ensure that weight loss is sustained over time.

These findings serve as a wake-up call regarding the risks associated with weight regain after the discontinuation of incretin-based therapies, emphasizing that the battle against obesity is a long-term commitment to health





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