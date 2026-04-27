Real Zaragoza Goalkeeper Esteban Andrada Sparks Mass Brawl After Punching Opponent in Spanish Second Division

A violent altercation erupted during a relegation-threatened Aragonese derby as Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada punched Huesca defender Jorge Pulido, leading to a chaotic brawl. Andrada later apologized, calling his actions inexcusable, while both managers condemned the incident as a 'complete loss of control.' The match ended in a 1-0 win for Huesca, but the focus remained on the ugly spectacle.

A shocking incident unfolded during a high-stakes Aragonese derby in Spain's second division, as Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada delivered a brutal right hook to Huesca defender Jorge Pulido, igniting a chaotic brawl that overshadowed the match.

The altercation, which occurred in a relegation-threatened clash, saw Andrada lose control, striking Pulido in the face after an earlier confrontation. The Argentinian shot-stopper, on loan from Mexican club Monterrey, later expressed deep remorse, admitting his actions were inexcusable and vowing never to repeat such behavior.

'I'm very sorry for what happened,' Andrada stated. 'It's not a good image for the club, for the fans, and especially not for a professional like myself. Throughout my career, I've only had one red card, and that was for a handball outside the area. It was a critical situation where I lost my focus and reacted that way.

I'm very sorry and I won't do it again because I know that I'm a public figure, a professional with many years in my career.

' The match, already tense due to both teams' relegation battles, spiraled into chaos as players and staff from both sides clashed. Huesca goalkeeper Dani Jimenez retaliated by punching Andrada in the back of the head, while Zaragoza's Dani Tasende was also sent off. The game ended in a 1-0 victory for Huesca, but the focus remained on the violent outburst.

Andrada, a 35-year-old with four Argentina caps, had been shown a second yellow card moments before the punch for pushing Pulido to the ground. Once Pulido stood up, Andrada pursued him and delivered the devastating blow. The incident drew strong reactions from both managers. Huesca's Jose Luis condemned the violence, calling it a 'complete loss of control' and an 'ugly' spectacle that detracted from the spirit of Aragonese football.

Zaragoza boss David Navarro echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that such behavior crosses unacceptable lines.

'It's hard to explain. I think it's a complete loss of control,' said Jose Luis.

'I can put myself in their shoes, given what was at stake and all. But it's unjustifiable. It's ugly. This was supposed to be a celebration of Aragonese football.

I'd like people to talk about the match, even though it was ugly, with little play but a lot of hard work.

' Navarro added, 'It's all regrettable. There are lines we can't cross.

' The fallout from the incident could have serious repercussions for Andrada, who now faces potential disciplinary action from the league. The match, already fraught with tension due to the relegation stakes, has left a dark mark on Spanish football, with both clubs and players facing scrutiny over their conduct





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