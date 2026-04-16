Reality Star Claims He Proposed to Made in Chelsea's Alice Vanderpump, Husband Disputes

Reality star Kenneth Tong has claimed he proposed to Made in Chelsea's Alice Vanderpump with an 18-carat diamond ring and lavished her with luxury gifts. However, Alice's representatives deny any proposal, stating she was just trying on his ring, and that she met Tong only once. Her husband, Sam Vanderpump, is reportedly furious about a photograph of Alice wearing the ring posted by Tong.

A dazzling 18-carat diamond ring, surrounded by smaller stones, was recently showcased on Instagram by reality television personality Kenneth Tong , featuring Alice Vanderpump , a 24-year-old star of Made in Chelsea. The image, posted this week, depicted Alice on a restaurant table, her hand outstretched, displaying the prominent diamond. Tong's 11 million followers reacted with overwhelming enthusiasm in the comments section. However, the post ignited a strong negative reaction from Alice's husband, Sam Vanderpump , a scion of a prominent television dynasty, who married Alice in 2025.

Enraged by the photograph, Sam directly messaged Tong, demanding the image's removal and asserting that his wife had met Tong only once prior. In contrast, Kenneth Tong, who gained initial fame on Big Brother in 2009, presents a different narrative. Tong claims that just months before Alice met Sam, who is now 29, in 2024, she had developed such a close bond with him that he showered her with expensive gifts and even proposed with the very same 18-carat ring.

Despite Alice appearing with the ring on her finger in the photograph, representatives for Alice vehemently deny any marriage proposal, stating that she was merely trying on his ring jokingly. They maintain that Alice met Kenneth only once during a trip abroad. Tong asserts that among the luxury items he gifted Alice during their alleged friendship were a Louis Vuitton cashmere jacket, several Chanel handbags, and a vintage Van Cleef necklace valued at £3,700.

Intriguing photographs, obtained and published by The Daily Mail, offer a glimpse into a friendship that reportedly began on Instagram years ago and intensified in 2023 when Alice, then a model in China, was visited by Tong. Kenneth Tong claims he generously gifted Alice luxury items and proposed with an 18-carat ring, as shown in his recent Instagram post. Another shared image captured Alice embracing Tong, both wearing matching white robes.

Sam Vanderpump and Alice Yaxley were seen attending a gala performance at Troubadour Canary Wharf in London last month. The photographs reveal Alice cuddling Tong, her head nestled against his chest, her face partially obscured. In another picture, they pose under a lavish chandelier in an opulent setting beside a grand piano. A further image shows them standing together in a grand room entrance, reflected in a large mirror. The most arresting image, however, is the one where Alice is smiling, extending her hand towards the camera, adorned with the substantial diamond ring.

In an exclusive conversation with The Daily Mail, Tong detailed their friendship, which he characterized by boundless extravagance. He stated that no material desire of hers was ever unmet, recounting instances of fulfilling her requests for specific brands and immediately replacing her phone with a newer model. He also mentioned acquiring multiple Chanel bags and securing premium suites at prestigious hotels like The Londoner Macau and the Four Seasons Guangzhou. Regarding the ring, Tong adamantly declared, I did propose. It's an 18-carat natural colour diamond ring set in platinum. Alice's representatives, however, dispute this.

Tong further commented that he would have readily purchased an apartment for her at One Hyde Park if she had desired one. He then added that Alice is a successful model who earned her own income and never required anything from him, but he was happy to indulge her wishes. Now residing in Sydney, Tong explained the origins of their extensive, globe-trotting relationship. In 2023, Alice, then professionally known as Alice Yaxley, was actively modeling internationally for brands such as ASOS, Motel Rocks, and Missguided.

She had secured contracts with four different modeling agencies and undertaken profitable assignments in China and Bali. Tong claims their friendship was solidified during her time in China. Tong recounts flying to China to visit Alice while she was living in Guangzhou, describing the experience as magical. He admits, however, that they parted ways shortly after their in-person meeting. Tong revealed that Alice ended the relationship, leaving him heartbroken, and that she had turned down his proposal.

Kenneth Tong, who was born in Toronto to a wealthy Chinese family and raised in Hong Kong, attributes his family's fortune to his grandfather's pioneering innovation in plastic injection molding. Educated in boarding schools in Hong Kong and New York from a young age, he has spoken about his expulsions as a juvenile delinquent before attending Fettes College in Edinburgh, a prestigious institution formerly attended by former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair.





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