Reality Star Fiancée Defends Billionaire Against Sex Abuse Allegations

The fiancée of billionaire David Sullivan has defended him against allegations of sex abuse, calling the media's reporting 'sensationalism'. Ampika Pickston, 44, blasted the BBC Panorama documentary that claimed Sullivan forced himself on at least eight women in allegations dating back to the 1980s. She thanked her fans for their 'love and support' and shared a poster that appeared to defend her husband-to-be, 77. Sullivan has denied the allegations, which span decades and date back to the 1980s. At least eight women have given detailed accounts of experiences they claim to have had with Sullivan as young models seeking work on his Sunday Sport and Daily Sport newspapers. They accuse Sullivan of sexually exploitative and predatory behaviour, including pressuring them for sex or oral sex during business meetings by suggesting it would aid their careers.

The reality star fiancée of David Sullivan appears to be standing by the billionaire after he was accused of preying on teenage glamour models for sex.

Ampika Pickston, 44, blasted 'sensationalism' in the media after a BBC Panorama documentary claimed her partner forced himself on at least eight women in allegations dating back to the 1980s. Ms Pickston also thanked her fans for their 'love and support' hours after her partner, who is 33 years older than her, was accused of being a sexual predator.

Ampika was one of the original stars of The Real Housewives of Cheshire and has been engaged to the billionaire since 2021. She seems to have dismissed the BBC investigation with a cryptic post on social media on Tuesday. And around the same time as Panorama went out last night, she chose to share the highlights of her return to Real Housewives of Cheshire, broadcast on ITV this year.

Today, in a post to her 246,000 followers on Instagram, she shared a poster that appeared to defend her husband-to-be, 77.

'There is a world of difference between journalism and sensationalism,' it said. 'One seeks facts, the other seeks headlines, the public can usually tell the difference. ' And in a third post on Tuesday, she thanked a fan who had sent her a set of tarot cards and quartz stones 'on a day when I really need some love and support.

' David Sullivan and Ampika Pickston have been engaged for the past five years The billionaire is said to have popped the question on the reality star's 40th birthday in July 2021 Ampika shared this AI post about the truth mattering and sensationalism after the Panorama broadcast Ampika, who starred in five series of Real Housewives before quitting in 2017 amid reported tensions on set, has recently returned to the show. She was previously married to billionaire businessman Mark Pickston, with whom she shares her son.

In 2021 it was revealed that David Sullivan had left his partner of 25 years to date her. They were engaged soon afterwards. The couple had known each other for a decade before that. She is said to split her time between her £2.6million home near Hale in Cheshire and his Essex mansion close to Epping Forest.

As well as being a reality TV star, Ampika is a businesswoman in her own right. She founded Ampika's Aesthetics, a firm which provides training in cosmetic procedures and also went into the care trade. Two years ago, a children's home she ran called Moss Farm Children's Home was closed by Ofsted after one youngster went 'without food for days' and a second went missing and was sexually assaulted.

She has vehemently disputed the watchdog's findings that her staff were unable to keep children safe. Inspectors judged the home 'inadequate' on all fronts and said staff failed to notify authorities of serious safeguarding incidents. Last year the children's home was permanently closed after a tribunal judge upheld a decision to cancel its registration amid concerns about its care.

Before their relationship, David Sullivan previously dated ex-girlfriend Emma Benton-Hughes, a former porn star, for 25 years who he made his co-chairman at West Ham. They had two sons together: David Junior and Jack.

David was in a relationship with Emma Benton-Hughes, a former porn star, for 25 years (David and Emma pictured with their son David Jr in 2019) Their mother, who also goes by the name Eve Vorley, was a Page 3 girl and involved in a number of adult films in the late 90s and early 2000s. She starred in films such as 'Lesbian Nurses', 'Electric Blue: Nude Wives - Private Parts' and 'Naked Neighbours', and directed films including 'Horny Housewives on the Job' and 'Sex Mad Secretaries'.

Ampika, who starred in five series of Real Housewives before quitting in 2017 amid reported tensions on set, has recently returned to the show. Before meeting her fiancé of five years, David Sullivan, Ampika was engaged to a mystery man in 2018 following a whirlwind romance. The beauty entrepreneur met the businessman, whom she did not name, through an online dating website and he popped the question after just a 'short time' together.

The glamorous mother-of-one described her fiancé at the time as a 'breath of fresh air' who 'gets on fantastically well' with her then 14-year-old son, Jake. But it didn't work out and she has found love again with David Sullivan. Mr Sullivan resigned from his post at West Ham over the weekend after learning of the investigation that has collected the allegations, which span decades and date back to the 1980s.

At least eight women have given detailed accounts of experiences they claim to have had with Sullivan as young models seeking work on his Sunday Sport and Daily Sport newspapers. They accuse Sullivan of sexually exploitative and predatory behaviour, including pressuring them for sex or oral sex during business meetings by suggesting it would aid their careers. Sullivan denies the allegations





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