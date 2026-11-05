Reality Star Yasin Mohamed Convicted of Rape, Receives Suspended Sentence

Former Love Island VIP contestant Yasin Mohamed was found guilty of raping former girlfriend Sophie Imelmann in Munich, receiving a suspended year‑and‑eight‑month sentence and 200 hours of community service.

Yasin Mohamed, a 35‑year‑old former professional basketball player who rose to fame in the RTL2 dating show Love Island VIP, was convicted by the Munich District Court of raping former girlfriend Sophie Imelmann on 29 March 2025. The verdict stemmed from an incident that occurred on the final day of filming in Greece in July 2024. The court ruled that Mohamed had penetrated Imelmann twice without a condom, despite her repeated refusal to have sex.

Details of the Incident

According to the court record, Mohamed and Imelmann had a heated argument after the filming concluded. They were separated into different rooms, and Imelmann later approached Mohamed's room to try to resolve the disagreement. The couple initially kissed and engaged in consensual physical contact. However, Imelmann repeatedly told Mohamed that she did not want sex because she feared pregnancy and contracting sexually transmitted diseases. The court found that Mohamed, who had already heard and understood her refusal, went on to penetrate her twice without any protective barrier.

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In his statement, former professional basketball player Mohamed said the encounter was part of a developing relationship and that he believed the contact was consensual. He has denied the rape allegation and is appealing the conviction. Prosecutors had requested a custodial sentence of two years and eight months but the judge imposed a suspended sentence of one year and eight months, 200 hours of community service and a three‑year probation period.

Legal Positions and Arguments

Judge Regina Partin said the court was convinced that Mohamed "had heard and understood" Imelmann's refusal, yet proceeded with intercourse. She described the case as an "unusual rape case" in which the couple exhibited "very ambivalent behaviour" but reiterated that such behaviour cannot nullify a person's right to refuse.

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Prosecutor representation and defense both cited a secretly recorded conversation that surfaced during the trial. The defense portrayed the recording as a confession implying a consensual encounter, while prosecutors framed it as evidence that the defendant's actions violated Imelmann's expressed boundaries. Lawyer Abdou Gabbar, representing Imelmann, underscored that "No means no." Lawyer Alexander Esser, defending Mohamed, accused Imelmann of staging a media performance and demanded the defendant be acquitted.

Impact on the Involved Parties

After the verdict, Imelmann broke down in tears, covering her face as the judge pronounced the sentence. She has said she is "incredibly relieved" and feels "at the end of her strength." The judgment is nonetheless not final; Mohamed's legal team has pledged to appeal, which means the conviction could be overturned or modified by a higher court. The case is already influencing public opinion about consent and asexual rights in Germany, and commentators are monitoring how reality‑TV fame may affect legal proceedings. Evidence from the trial, the court's comments, and the defendants' statements will shape the forthcoming appeal schedule and may prompt stricter enforcement on consent education in the entertainment industry. The case remains under close scrutiny as both parties prepare for the next stage of the legal process.