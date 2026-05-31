Reality TV Stars eye Political Careers: 'The Situation' Joins Spencer Pratt in Considering Runs for Office

Following Spencer Pratt's announcement to run for Los Angeles mayor, Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino has hinted at a potential political future, focusing on expanding his rehabilitation centers and eliminating property taxes in New Jersey.

The entry of reality television personality Spencer Pratt into the Los Angeles mayoral race appears to have sparked a similar political ambition in another celebrity from the genre.

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, famed from MTV's Jersey Shore, indicated he might also pursue a political future in comments made to New Jersey's News 12 during the VUE Magazine spring edition party. His potential platform centers on expanding his Archangel Centers, a network of drug and alcohol rehabilitation facilities he founded after achieving sobriety.

Sorrentino stated his immediate goal is to establish a center in all 50 states over the next three to five years, after which he suggested he might consider running for Governor of New Jersey. He notably avoided aligning with any established political party, instead focusing on a single policy proposal of eliminating property taxes for state residents. Sorrentino's advocacy work is deeply personal, stemming from his own past battles with addiction.

He celebrated eleven years of sobriety during the recent premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, crediting his wife Lauren for her support. He framed his post-recovery mission as one of service, telling People, 'I love helping people more' than being on television. His story is now used as a motivational tool in schools and rehab centers nationwide through the Archangel Centers, created in partnership with Ascend Behavioral Health Network.

This emerging political interest from Sorrentino follows the high-profile campaign launched by Pratt in January, timed to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the devastating Palisades and Eaton Fires. Pratt, who filmed The Hills in Los Angeles for years, has centered his unconventional campaign on supporting the local entertainment industry. He has already engaged in debates with incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and city councilor Nithya Raman, experiences he claims boosted his standing.

His candidacy has drawn a polarized reaction from celebrity circles, earning public endorsements from figures like Brody Jenner, Kristin Cavallari, Joe Rogan, Scooter Braun, and David Foster with Katharine McPhee, while facing criticism from Lisa Rinna, Jimmy Kimmel, and actress Hannah Einbinder. Pratt has maintained an aggressive online presence, recently launching a lengthy rant on X where he accused his opponents of 'destroying Hollywood' and 'killing our golden goose' by treating film productions as a nuisance.

He promised to 'pull out ALL the stops' to make filming in the city easier if elected





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Mike Sorrentino Spencer Pratt Jersey Shore The Hills Reality TV Politics Los Angeles Mayor New Jersey Archangel Centers Rehabilitation Celebrity Candidates Property Tax Sobriety

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