Realtor Jason-Boy Panoncillo Viloria Charged With Abusing Daughter He Claimed As Second Wife

Utah police arrested 46-year-old Jason-Boy Panoncillo Viloria after he confessed to molesting his daughter since she was four. Prosecutors say he viewed the child as a second wife.

Utah authorities have arrested and charged 46-year-old realtor Jason-Boy Panoncillo Viloria with 15 counts of serious sexual crimes involving his own daughter. The case centers on allegations that Viloria, who resides in a $600,000 home in Eagle Mountain, Utah, began sexually abusing the child when she was only four years old and continued the harassment until she turned ten.

Confession Reveals Disturbing Claim of Second Wife

During a police interview last month, Jason-Boy Panoncillo Viloria immediately confessed to the molestation of his daughter. Police affidavits state that the defendant explained his behavior by claiming he took the young girl as his second wife because his current spouse was not meeting his needs. The victim, now an adult, described a childhood defined by fear and isolation, recounting how she would attempt to hide from her father in her brother's closet or underneath his bed.

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Evidence From Electronic Devices Triggers Investigation

The latest legal proceedings began on October 7 when Utah's Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS) received a report concerning sexually explicit material found on Viloria's electronic device. According to the affidavit, the files included videos depicting Viloria's adult son engaging in sexual acts with an underage girlfriend, as well as his juvenile daughter with an underage boyfriend. A third video reportedly documented Viloria himself sexually abusing the daughter he had claimed as a second wife.

Victim Describes Years of Secret Abuse and Fear

investigators recorded distressing details from the victim regarding the prolonged abuse she endured. She stated that Viloria would often cover her head with a blanket to prevent her from seeing before assaulting her, causing physical pain that left her in tears. The affidavit notes that the abuser allegedly continued his actions even after witnessing her crying. Additionally, the victim claimed that Viloria would send his older sons away to put away groceries during family shopping trips, providing him with the privacy needed to abuse the child without interruption.

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Family Dynamics and Control Over Children

Viloria's older brother revealed to investigators that he became aware of the abuse when his sister explicitly asked him if he knew their father touched her. Detectives believe the children may have withheld information to protect their father, who provided them with significant privileges not available at their mother's residence. These luxuries included their own private bedrooms, televisions, cellphones, and vehicles at the nearly $600,000 Eagle Mountain property. Concerns about Viloria's conduct were reportedly raised as far back as 2020, involving inappropriate behavior toward three of his children.

Criminal Charges and Pending Court Proceedings

Jason-Boy Panoncillo Viloria has been formally charged with 15 crimes, including aggravated sexual abuse of a child, object rape of a child, and sodomy of a child. While visiting his Eagle Mountain home on October 29, detectives found a DCFS caseworker already conducting a separate investigation. During questioning, Viloria admitted to sexually touching his daughter since early childhood and to photographing her private parts, claiming he later deleted the images because he knew he should not have possessed them. He has yet to enter a formal plea in the Utah courts.