Rear-Facing Car Seats: A Lifesaving Choice for Children

A mother credits a rear-facing car seat with saving her son's life after a severe head-on collision, underscoring the life-saving importance of extended rear-facing travel for young children.

Jenny Everson has firsthand experience of the power of rear-facing car seats . In December 2023, she was driving along a 50mph road when a speeding driver crossed through a gap in the central reservation and collided head-on with her car.

Both Jenny and her mother, who was in the front passenger seat, were knocked unconscious and suffered serious injuries requiring lengthy hospital rehabilitation. However, her son Marlo, who was nearly three at the time and was in a rear-facing car seat, escaped with only minor injuries. Emergency services told Jenny that without the rear-facing seat, Marlo likely would not have survived.

She expressed eternal gratitude for having done her research, believing the seat saved his life or at least prevented serious injury. Now, she is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of rear-facing seats, stating that if sharing their story helps save even one child's life, it is worthwhile. The safety Advantages of rear-facing seats are rooted in child physiology. Infants have proportionally heavier heads compared to their bodies, making their necks more vulnerable.

In a frontal collision, a rear-facing seat better protects the head, neck, and spine by distributing crash forces across the entire back of the seat. Despite these benefits, a 2024 survey by a retailer revealed that nearly a quarter (22%) of parents are breaking the law by placing their infants forward-facing prematurely. Some parents switch their children to forward-facing once the child's legs grow longer or when they become toddlers.

However, experts challenge this practice, emphasizing that rear-facing seats offer enhanced protection even for older children. Dr. Maria Klingegård, a traffic safety researcher at Folksam, explained that children are not just small adults and require extra support. She noted that rear-facing child restraint systems provide robust protection that is forgiving of misuse.

She highlighted that Sweden has significantly lower child passenger fatality rates, largely because most parents use rear-facing restraints for children up to four or five years of age, or even longer. Another road safety expert and father-of-two added that many families in the UK remain unaware of the safety benefits or mistakenly assume that turning children forward-facing earlier is the international norm.

He stressed the importance of providing parents with clear, consistent, and evidence-based information so they can make informed choices to protect their children





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Rear-Facing Car Seats Child Passenger Safety Traffic Collisions Infant Car Seats Child Restraint Systems

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