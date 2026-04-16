Reba McEntire's Son Shelby Blackstock and Wife Marissa Expecting First Child

Country music icon Reba McEntire is soon to be a grandmother as her son, Shelby Blackstock, and his wife, Marissa, announced they are expecting their first baby boy. The joyous news was shared with a Disney-themed celebration, revealing the couple's excitement for their October 2026 arrival.

Reba McEntire is set to become a grandmother for the first time, as her son, Shelby Blackstock , joyfully announced that he and his wife, Marissa, are expecting their first child. The exciting news was shared on Wednesday via an Instagram post, where Shelby, McEntire's son from her marriage to ex-husband Narvel Blackstock, revealed their happy anticipation. The couple is eagerly awaiting the arrival of their baby boy in October.

Shelby shared the announcement alongside a series of heartwarming photos taken during a visit to Walt Disney World. In the pictures, the beaming couple is seen posing in front of the iconic Cinderella's Castle at Magic Kingdom, their faces alight with excitement for their growing family. One particularly touching image shows them holding up a custom Disney-themed onesie adorned with a baby Mickey Mouse. The onesie proudly displayed their family name, Blackstock, and the baby's anticipated arrival date: October 2026. This joyous announcement comes just eight months after the passing of Shelby's half-brother, Brandon Blackstock, who was formerly married to and managed by Kelly Clarkson. Brandon had been engaged in a prolonged battle with skin cancer before his death. The photos capture tender moments between Shelby and Marissa, including a sweet kiss with the magical castle as their backdrop. Marissa's gentle hand rests on her visible baby bump, a clear indicator of their expanding family. In another tender snapshot, the couple tenderly holds up a copy of their sonogram, sharing their unborn child's image with their followers. Shelby is pictured standing behind his wife, with both of them placing their hands on her stomach, a universal gesture of parental love and connection. The Instagram post also featured a detailed look at the celebration of their impending fatherhood. A close-up photograph showcased the custom Mickey ears hat, designed with ‘Baby Blackstock — October 2026’ emblazoned in gold lettering on the back. Alongside it was a Disney-branded sippy cup, a charming keepsake filled with ‘love and pixie dust,’ as indicated by the text on the cup. A handwritten note accompanying these special items conveyed warm wishes for their new chapter as parents. The festive reveal also included a beautifully decorated cake with blue Mickey Mouse designs and the playful declaration ‘Oh Boy!’ inscribed in frosting, further emphasizing the anticipation for their son. This forthcoming addition to the Blackstock family marks a significant and happy milestone, bringing renewed joy and anticipation to Reba McEntire and her loved ones





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