Rebecca Gayheart and Daughter Georgia Step Out for Dinner Following Eric Dane's Passing

Two months after the death of actor Eric Dane, his widow Rebecca Gayheart and their daughter Georgia were spotted having dinner in Los Angeles. The outing comes as tributes continue for the late actor, including a remembrance on HBO's Euphoria.

Rebecca Gayheart and her daughter Georgia were seen enjoying a quiet dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, on Tuesday evening. This outing marks a significant moment for the pair, occurring just two months after the heartbreaking passing of Eric Dane , Gayheart’s husband and Georgia’s father, at the age of 53 following a courageous battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ( ALS ).

The restaurant, a popular spot frequented by celebrities like Kylie and Kendall Jenner, provided a discreet setting for the mother and daughter to spend quality time together. Notably absent from the dinner was Gayheart’s eldest daughter, Billie, age 16, also a child of the late actor. Gayheart opted for a relaxed yet stylish ensemble, pairing an ivory button-up blouse with trendy barrel-leg blue jeans and black shoes adorned with stone embellishments.

She accessorized with a black handbag and oversized, black-rimmed eyeglasses. Georgia mirrored her mother’s casual vibe, sporting an oversized black sweatshirt and comfortable grey sweatpants. The pair’s appearance comes amidst ongoing tributes to Dane, most recently from the HBO series *Euphoria*, where he played the complex character of Cal Jacobs. The show’s season three premiere included a poignant tribute to Dane, alongside Angus Cloud and Kevin Turen, acknowledging their untimely deaths since the conclusion of the second season.

Dane’s portrayal of Cal Jacobs, a troubled father figure, resonated deeply with audiences and remains a memorable aspect of the show. Eric Dane spoke with profound affection for Rebecca Gayheart in his final interview, a touching Netflix special titled *Famous Last Words: Eric Dane*. In this intimate and revealing conversation, he unequivocally stated his enduring love for his wife, declaring that he would never experience a connection as deep with another woman.

He also acknowledged Gayheart’s strength and willingness to persevere, contrasting it with his own tendency to abandon efforts when faced with insurmountable obstacles. Their relationship, spanning nearly two decades, was marked by both profound love and significant challenges. The couple married in 2004, faced a separation in 2017, and surprisingly called off their divorce in 2025, shortly before Dane’s public announcement of his ALS diagnosis.

Gayheart candidly described their relationship as ‘familial’ in a December 2025 essay for *The Cut*, acknowledging the complexities and evolution of their bond. She detailed a history of difficulties, separations, and individual dating experiences, while emphasizing the enduring connection they maintained for the sake of their daughters. Following Dane’s death, Gayheart shared a heartfelt montage of photos on Instagram, accompanied by a simple yet powerful message: ‘There are no words. All our love forever — your girls ❤️.

’ This recent dinner outing signifies a step forward for Gayheart and Georgia as they navigate life without their father and husband, finding solace and strength in each other’s company





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