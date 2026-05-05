Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector at the Met Gala Amid Sponsorship Controversy

Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector attended the Met Gala 2026, sparking discussion due to the event's sponsorship by Jeff Bezos, given Spector's past criticism of billionaires. The gala's theme is 'Costume Art,' co-chaired by Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams.

Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector graced the Met Gala 2026 in New York City on Monday evening, showcasing a blend of style and subtle controversy.

Hall, the British actress, turned heads in a tailored jacket that revealed a glimpse of her midriff, paired with a chic low-rise skirt. Her husband, Spector, known for his role in 'The Gilded Age,' complemented her look in a matching black ensemble. Their attendance, however, sparked discussion given Spector's previous public criticism of billionaires and wealth concentration, a viewpoint seemingly at odds with the gala's sponsorship by Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez.

Several other prominent figures, including Meryl Streep and Zendaya, reportedly opted out of the event due to the Bezos connection. The 2026 Met Gala, themed 'Costume Art' with a dress code of 'Fashion Is Art,' challenges attendees to explore the relationship between fashion and the human body. The event is co-chaired by a powerful trio: Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, alongside Vogue's global editorial director Anna Wintour.

The Costume Institute's exhibition will be structured around three key categories – the classical and nude body, ageing and pregnant bodies, and the anatomical body – and will be housed in the newly expanded Conde M. Nast Galleries. The exhibit's realization is largely thanks to the financial support of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, who serve as lead sponsors and honorary co-chairs.

Curator Andrew Bolton emphasized that fashion achieves artistic status through its connection to the body, not in spite of it. Yves Saint Laurent also contributes as a sponsor. The Met Gala is not merely a glamorous event; it's a significant fundraising opportunity for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, providing crucial funding for the Costume Institute.

This year's gala holds particular importance as it's the first since Anna Wintour transitioned from her role as editor-in-chief of American Vogue after a remarkable 37-year tenure. While Wintour remains involved as global director for Vogue and global chief content officer at Conde Nast, her shift in responsibilities marks a new chapter for the event she transformed into a celebrity spectacle.

The gala's host committee includes a diverse array of stars like Anthony Vaccarello, Zoe Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, and many others. The 'Costume Art' exhibition will be open to the public from May 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027, following the gala on May 4. The event's history includes instances where themes have caused stars to reconsider attendance, as seen last year with 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' which prompted some to avoid potential missteps





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Met Gala Rebecca Hall Morgan Spector Jeff Bezos Fashion Costume Art Beyonce Nicole Kidman Venus Williams Anna Wintour

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