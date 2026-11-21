Karate instructor Rebecca Joy faces total loss of weekly WorkCover income after the 130-week cap expires following a severe training accident that left her in a wheelchair.

Karate instructor Rebecca Joy, a thirty-one-year-old mother of two, is confronting the imminent loss of her entire weekly income due to the expiration of the WorkCover one hundred and thirty-week cap. The legal battle is being supported by law firm Arnold Thomas & Becker, which is challenging the decision by insurer Allianz, the agent appointed by WorkSafe Victoria to manage the claim. Joy, who was a black belt in Melbourne, now relies on a motorized wheelchair and carers for daily survival following a traumatic training incident that occurred over two years ago.

Severe Training Incident Injuries

The accident took place at approximately 8:52 pm on a Tuesday, specifically on August 22, 2023, in the lower level of a martial arts school located in Melbourne's east, where Joy was employed to teach. Joy alleges that her instructor threw her forward from over his shoulder, causing her to land head-first on the mat and sustain a heavy impact to her neck. Conversely, a written account prepared by the instructor the following day and revealed in court documents claims the pair were grappling and that Joy slid down his back because their Lycra rash vests were slippery, striking her head on the mat within a second. Both accounts agree that Joy cried out with severe neck pain, pain in the back of her head, and tingling in all four limbs immediately after the fall.

Also read Study reveals uncertainty among new fathers navigating toddler feeding habits

Medical Diagnosis and Hospitalization

Emergency responders initially faced confusion when the dispatcher did not send an ambulance right away, instead arranging for a nurse to phone back, but Joy's condition rapidly deteriorated with erratic breathing and seizure-like episodes requiring CPR from bystanders. Fire Rescue Victoria had to remove a handrail to allow stretcher access before she was rushed to the Royal Melbourne Hospital, where neurologists diagnosed her with functional neurological disorder or FND. While initial scans showed no fracture or spinal cord injury, they did reveal a bulging disc at C5/6 with a probable tear. Professor Mark Cook, a neurologist, confirmed that Joy suffered a genuine neck injury directly caused by the incident, which explained the onset of her disability through the mechanism of FND.

Chronic Health Complications and Rehabilitation

Joy spent approximately seven months in rehabilitation at Melbourne's Peter James Centre and has accumulated more than seven hundred days in hospital or care facilities since the accident. She currently suffers from an inability to voluntarily move her left arm or legs, with her left hand braced in a bent position, and requires a suprapubic catheter due to persistent urinary infections and bladder dysfunction. Her symptoms also include numbness across her whole body, tremors, difficulties with speech and swallowing, and memory issues. Just recently, Joy was approved for surgery to remove her bladder, a necessary step to address the ongoing infections and complications that have plagued her recovery.

Advertisement

Impact on Family and Daily Living

The severity of Joy's condition has fundamentally altered her life and her ability to care for her family, particularly her two daughters, one of whom has an intellectual disability. Joy states that she was bedbound for a year because insurance initially refused to provide a wheelchair, and she now requires assistance from two carers for certain tasks. Without this help, she would be confined to bed all day, and the anxiety of being driven past her former studio has made her avoid her previous professional environment. She and her family are also fighting to have her car converted so they can avoid spending over one hundred dollars a week on taxi fares for transport.

Insurance Dispute and Future Outlook

Allianz has determined that Joy is no longer entitled to weekly payments after reaching the one hundred and thirty-week threshold for workers' compensation benefits, a decision she is actively contesting. This cap means Joy will lose all her weekly income despite her ongoing medical needs, including the recent approval for major surgery and the need for constant personal care. The legal team at Arnold Thomas & Becker is supporting Joy in her efforts to overturn this determination and secure the necessary funding for her car conversion and continued medical support, marking a critical juncture in her long struggle for financial security and healthcare access.