Rebecca Waterfall sentenced to 14 months for fraud and money laundering after stealing over £12,000 from travel customers to fund luxury vacations and personal expenses.

Rebecca Waterfall, a former cruise specialist for Broadway Travel, has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after a court found her guilty of defrauding customers of more than £12,000. The 37-year-old from Salford exploited her remote position to access client banking details, which she then used to finance her own lavish lifestyle, including luxury holidays in Turkey and Australia.

Waterfall's Fraudulent Schemes Exposed

Manchester Crown Court heard that between February and April 2023, Waterfall systematically scammed five holidaymakers who responded to advertisements on Facebook. Prosecutors described her actions as a litany of dishonesty, noting that she routinely diverted customer payments to cover her own expenses, such as clothes, gym memberships, and electronic items. In one instance, she used a customer's credit card to pay a £139 Virgin Media bill and made seven other unauthorized transactions, forcing the victim to cancel their card. Another victim lost £1,000 toward a holiday, while Waterfall attempted to use the same card to pay £1,036 for her own flights.

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Luxury Trips Funded by Client Money

The investigation revealed that Waterfall used stolen funds to book a three-night all-inclusive luxury stay in Antalya, Turkey, costing £3,467. The scheme unraveled when a customer noticed payments to Expedia and contacted their bank, discovering that the hotel reservation was made in Waterfall's name. During this period, Waterfall's supervisor was in Turkey and contacted her about the discrepancies, but she dismissed the concerns as confusion. She only confessed to her employers after being fired, complaining that she felt hurt by the allegations rather than admitting guilt.

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Role of Husband Christopher John Duffy

Christopher John Duffy, Waterfall's partner, played a significant role in the operation by allowing Waterfall to use a Facebook page associated with him to advertise villas in Fuerteventura and Marbella. This digital storefront helped Waterfall launder £3,530 into his bank account while simultaneously stealing £8,716 directly from customers, bringing her total takings to £12,246. The prosecution noted that Waterfall used the platform to assure victims that bookings were ATOL protected, despite acting outside the proper channels of Broadway Travel to conceal her thefts.

Judge Condemns Pattern of Dishonesty

His Honour Judge Horgan imposed the 14-month sentence, citing Waterfall's previous convictions for fraud dating back to 2017, including a case where she stole over £10,000 from a previous travel agency. The judge remarked that her record showed a dishonest person who does not learn from past sentences. Waterfall pleaded guilty to seven counts of fraud by false representation and one count of money laundering, though she initially claimed her employer fabricated the allegations against her. Her defense attorney argued that her response was driven by shock and panic, but the court prioritized the clear evidence of her financial crimes.