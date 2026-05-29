Rebekah Vardy opens up about family's move to Italy, bitter feud with Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy has opened up about her family's 'tough' move to Italy following husband Jamie transferring to US Cremonese. She has discussed her bitter feud with Coleen Rooney and the 'intense emotional toll' the move had her. She vowed to show her 'authentic' self onscreen and expressed her 'did not have any negative feelings' towards Coleen.

Rebekah Vardy has opened up about her family's 'tough' move to Italy following husband Jamie transferring to US Cremonese. Amid the 'chaos' and 'vulnerability', she realized 'what matters most' following her bitter Wagatha Christie feud with Coleen Rooney .

The WAG, 46, vowed to show her 'authentic' self onscreen and expressed her 'did not have any negative feelings' towards Coleen, despite admitting many people would find that hard to believe. She also discussed the 'intense emotional toll' the move had her and the 'difficult days, culture shocks, and moments of stress' but saw it as an opportunity to grow together, experience something new, and create memories they'd never have otherwise.

She shares Olivia, six, Finley, nine, Sofia 12, with her husband, as well as Megan, 23, and Taylor, 16, from previous relationships. She is also a step-mum to Ella, 11 - Jamie's daughter from a previous relationship with Emma Daggett. It comes after Rebekah insisted 'hell will freeze over' before she apologised to Coleen following their bitter Wagatha Christie feud.

Husband Jamie also rushed to her defence, saying 'People thinking that Bex was a villain, it's just a load of s*** but everyone close to her knows, that's all she needs. It was really tough seeing Bex in pain'. She explained she was 'f***ing bored' of the long-running feud and while she may never apologies to Coleen, insisted she was not interested in living in the past or continuing to fight with her former pal





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rebekah Vardy Family Move To Italy Bitter Feud With Coleen Rooney Intense Emotional Toll Authentic Self Coleen Rooney Wagatha Christie Legal Fees Move To US Cremonese Jamie Olivia Finley Sofia Megan Taylor Ella Emma Daggett

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