Rebekah Vardy Opens Up About Family's Stressful Italian Move, Burglary, and Children's Struggles in New ITV Series

Rebekah Vardy reveals the emotional and logistical challenges of relocating her family to Italy after Jamie Vardy's football transfer, detailing a burglary, children's difficulties adjusting, and the quest for British comforts, in the new ITV series The Vardys.

Rebekah Vardy has opened up about the profound challenges her family faced after relocating to Italy following husband Jamie Vardy 's transfer to US Cremonese. In their new three-part ITV series, The Vardys, she reveals the emotional and logistical strains of uprooting their five children from their Leicester home to Lake Garda.

The move, which involved shipping possessions including a grand piano, quickly turned stressful. Within months, their lavish Italian apartment was burglarized, leaving Rebekah feeling constantly anxious and unsafe. The incident made her question their decision, and she expressed her frustration over stolen items, including a watch. Adjusting to life abroad presented further hurdles.

Rebekah struggled to find familiar British foods like baked beans, gravy, and squash for her children, a task that she said amused her Italian teacher. The children also faced their own difficulties. Olivia, six, found it hard to communicate with peers at school since other children her age did not speak English, making friendship formation challenging.

Sofia, twelve, was worried about missing her friends, prompting her parents to give her a phone for her birthday-something they would never have allowed in England. The phone was intended to help her feel connected to her social circle and family back in the UK.

Meanwhile, eldest daughter Taylor chose to stay in the UK with Rebekah's father, Carlos, who is very close to the grandchildren. The family's relocation was not without significant administrative burdens; they faced visa and housing struggles, which compounded the stress. Rebekah emphasized that splitting the family was never an option, as they believed in staying together despite the drastic change, though she acknowledged the move was "only a two hour flight away" from their old life.

They traveled to Italy via private jet, but the transition remained tough. Jamie Vardy, the footballer, explained that having his family around is essential for his mental well-being, providing normality and keeping him grounded amid his professional career.

However, the family's Italian adventure may be short-lived. Jamie has reportedly submitted a request to leave US Cremonese when his contract expires this summer, potentially signaling a return to England or another move. The Vardys series premieres on ITV1 and ITVX on June 2nd, with all three episodes available as a boxset for streaming.

The show documents their attempt to build a new life abroad, highlighting the realities of balancing high-profile football careers with family stability and the unexpected obstacles that arise when moving continents. Through candid confessions, Rebekah paints a picture of a family striving to stay united while confronting burglary, cultural isolation, and the simple yet profound difficulty of finding a can of baked beans in a foreign supermarket





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Rebekah Vardy Jamie Vardy US Cremonese The Vardys ITV Family Relocation Italy Burglary Lake Garda British Expats Italy Footballer Family Life

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