Rebekah Vardy Recalls Terrifying Villa Burglary on ITV Show

Rebekah Vardy relives the moment burglars ransacked her Italian villa, stealing £800k valuables. She admits feeling violated and desperate to leave, while also addressing the fallout from her Wagatha Christie libel case.

Rebekah Vardy has relived the terrifying moment she discovered her family’s luxury Italian villa had been ransacked by burglars, admitting the ordeal left her feeling totally violated and desperate to leave the home.

In scenes from the third episode of The Vardys – her new fly-on-the-wall documentary style ITV show – the WAG recalled returning to the property on Lake Garda to find wardrobe doors flung open and valuables missing before CCTV footage revealed masked intruders inside the house. Rebekah said: ‘It was just weird. When I came back into the house, I could sense that something wasn’t right. Like all my wardrobe doors were open.

I knew someone had been in and taken my stuff. ’ Cameras inside the property captured the aftermath as Rebekah questioned if her children had moved her jewellery, while her son, Taylor, remarked there were ‘poo footprints’ upstairs. The couple share three children – Sofia, 12, Finlay, nine, and Olivia Grace, six – while Rebekah is also the mother of Megan, 23, and Taylor, 15, from previous relationships, and the stepmother to Jamie’s daughter, Ella, 11.

As the CCTV plays in the programme, Rebekah is heard saying to Jamie: ‘No. No it’s not f***** ok! Babe I’m going f***** home. This is not ok. ’ Thieves broke into the family’s luxury villa on Lake Garda in 2025 and escaped with around £800,000 worth of valuables, including jewellery, cash and a Patek Philippe watch.

At the time, a police source told the Daily Mail that investigators believed the gang had been watching the family and timed the break-in to coincide with Jamie’s absence. Reflecting on the footage in her three-part series, Rebekah, 44, said: ‘You can clearly see five armed guys with crowbars, balaclavas. What happened over this weekend has just been a nightmare and has always been one of my biggest biggest fears.

’ The mother-of-five admitted the burglary had also taken its toll on footballer husband Jamie, 39.

‘Jamie’s furious. Naturally this has a knock-on effect with Jamie and football,’ she said.

‘He always gives 100 per cent but Jamie’s best performances are when he knows his family is safe and happy, and at the minute I don’t feel either of those. ’ Speaking to her eldest daughter, Megan, Rebekah described the lasting impact of the raid.

‘Since the burglary it’s been really really quite tough, it’s just horrible. I hate being in the house now. It’s like that horrible violation,’ she said.

‘I find it really really hard to talk about still. ’ At the time, a police source told the Daily Mail that investigators believed the gang had been watching the family and timed the break-in to coincide with Jamie’s absence. She added: ‘The kids can sense something is not right, obviously we’ve tried to keep the burglary stuff as limited as possible.

Sofia doesn’t really know anything, we didn’t really tell her anything because I just think you don’t want to make it any more stressful. I just want to get out of the house. ’ The three-part ITV series follows the Vardy family as they uproot from their home in Lincolnshire (where Jamie was playing for Leicester City) to Italy, where her striker husband joins Cremonese to help them fight for survival in the Serie A league.

The show has been acerbically described by TV insiders as a ‘Poundland version’ of Coleen Rooney’s forthcoming Disney+ series, The Rooneys, which is currently in production. Indeed, friends of Rebekah’s say she is still struggling with the humiliation of losing to Coleen when their epic legal battle ended in 2022. Rebekah had been accused by Coleen of leaking stories about her private life with husband Wayne Rooney to a red-top newspaper in 2019.

Rebekah sued Coleen for libel after she publicly named Vardy’s Instagram account as the source of the leaks on social media. A move that led to Coleen being dubbed ‘Wagatha Christie’ during the seven-day trial. In her judgment, Mrs Justice Steyn ruled that Coleen’s accusations against Rebekah were ‘substantially true’ and rubbed yet more salt in her rival’s wounds by ordering her to pay £1.19million of her legal bill.

Yet far from using the ‘rival’ programme as a platform for quiet, contemplative reflection (and a chance to recoup some of that cash), Rebekah appears as defiant as ever, vowing never to apologise and certainly not admit any guilt.

‘I’m living with the judgment the judge made but, still to this day, I believe she was wrong,’ Rebekah rants in previous episodes of the show. ‘People constantly go: “Well, it’s not going to change anything unless you apologise. ” But I’m not apologising for something I didn’t do... it’s never going to happen. Hell will freeze over before I do that.





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