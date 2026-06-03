Rebekah Vardy's ITV Reality Show Savaged by Critics as 'Very Bad and Very Boring'

ITV's new three-part reality series featuring Rebekah Vardy and her family has received scathing reviews from critics, who describe it as uneventful, deeply dull, and lacking any substantive engagement with the high-profile 'Wagatha Christie' libel case. The show, which documents the couple's relocation to Italy, has been criticized for its portrayal of privilege and its failure to provide compelling television.

ITV 's new reality show featuring Rebekah Vardy has been met with largely negative critical reception, with reviewers describing it as very bad, very boring, and deeply dull.

The three-part series, which follows Rebekah and her husband Jamie Vardy's move to northern Italy, has failed to generate much interest, particularly regarding the infamous 'Wagatha Christie' libel case, which is barely mentioned. Critics from major publications such as The Guardian, The Independent, and The Telegraph all awarded the show low ratings, ranging from one to two stars out of five.

They highlighted its uneventful nature, lack of soapy intrigue, and the couple's seemingly tone-deaf portrayal of their privileged lifestyle, including details about their Leicester mansion with its gym, bar, stables, football pitch, and golf simulator. Social media reactions echoed the critics' sentiments, with viewers expressing frustration and boredom, questioning why ITV would give Rebekah Vardy a platform after her defeat in the libel case against Coleen Rooney.

The feud, which erupted when Coleen Rooney accused Rebekah of leaking false stories to the press, culminated in a court ruling against Rebekah, who was ordered to pay £1.5 million in legal fees. Throughout the series, Rebekah reiterates that she will never apologise to Coleen, stating 'hell will freeze over before I do that,' while also expressing boredom with the ongoing conflict.

Her husband Jamie defended her, calling the perception of her as a villain 'a load of s***' and describing how difficult it was to see her in pain. Additionally, the third episode includes CCTV footage of an armed robbery at their Italian home. Overall, the show has been widely panned as an uninteresting and dull attempt at reality television that fails to resonate with audiences or critics alike





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