Rebekah Vardy's Reality Series Flops, Drawing Low Viewing Figures

The former I'm A Celebrity star's comeback vehicle, The Vardys, attracted an average audience of just 670,000 on Tuesday night, despite ITV clearing a prime time 9pm slot for it. The programme managed a meagre 6.7 per cent audience share and was comfortably beaten by rival shows across the schedules.

Humiliated WAG Rebekah Vardy has been dealt a fresh blow to her popularity after her much-hyped new reality series launched to dismal viewing figures this week.

The Daily Mail can reveal that The Vardys attracted an average audience of just 670,000 on Tuesday night, despite ITV clearing a prime time 9pm slot for the former I’m A Celebrity star’s comeback vehicle. The programme managed a meagre 6.7 per cent audience share and was comfortably beaten by rival shows across the schedules.

BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? drew almost three times as many viewers, averaging 1.9million across the same period, while even a repeat of QI on BBC2 proved more popular. Channel 5’s new drama The Fortune also comfortably beat The Vardys with close to one million viewers.

‘It’s a major flop, and very disappointing considering the amount of effort which has gone into it,’ an industry source told the Daily Mail. ‘You’d expect the first episode to be the most popular too after all the advertising and promotion around it, so there’s every likelihood it will only get worse from here. Humiliated WAG Rebekah has been dealt a fresh blow to her popularity after her much-hyped new reality series launched to dismal viewing figures this week.

‘There’s a bit of head scratching over why anyone thought someone with Becky’s reputation would attract viewers. ’ The three-part series follows Rebekah, 44, and former England ace and Premier League winner Jamie, 39, as they uproot their family and relocate to Italy after Jamie signed for Serie A side Cremonese. It charted the family’s journey after Jamie agreed to leave Leicester City, leaving him without a club for the final years of his career.

But rather than delivering the glamorous footballing fairytale ITV may have hoped for, the programme sparked a wave of criticism from viewers and television critics alike. One major publication’s TV critic branded it ‘very bad, very boring and devastating for Wagatha Christie fans’ alongside a one-star rating out of five.

Another labelled it ‘.... deeply dull’ in a humorous nod to Coleen Rooney’s now-infamous social media post, which accused rival Becky of leaking stories about her to the media, prompting their extraordinarily messy and expensive High Court battle, which ended in a devastating defeat for Rebekah. Indeed, friends of Rebekah’s say she is still struggling with the humiliation of losing to Coleen when their epic legal battle ended in 2022.

In her judgment, Mrs Justice Steyn ruled that Coleen’s accusations against Rebekah were ‘substantially true’ and rubbed yet more salt in her rival’s wounds by ordering her to pay £1.19million of her legal bill. The three-part series follows Rebekah, 44, and former England ace and Premier League winner Jamie, 39, as they uproot their family and relocate to Italy after Jamie signed for Serie A side Cremonese.

Far from using her programme as a platform for quiet, contemplative reflection (and a chance to recoup some of that cash), Rebekah appears as defiant as ever, vowing never to apologise and certainly not admit any guilt.

‘I’m living with the judgment the judge made but, still to this day, I believe she was wrong,’ Rebekah rants in previous episodes of the show. ‘People constantly go: “Well, it’s not going to change anything unless you apologise. ” But I’m not apologising for something I didn’t do... it’s never going to happen. Hell will freeze over before I do that.

’ Audiences at home shared their frustration online and claimed that people are now ‘uninterested’ with the scandal which dominated headlines back in 2022 as they urged her to stop talking about it. Another added: ‘I mean, Coleen Rooney wiped the floor with her in court, so why is ITV even giving Rebekah Vardy air time? ’ A third simply raged: ‘BORING!!!

’ Others noted that the show was dominated by Becky, despite her famous and successful footballer being the main draw. The couple share three children – Sofia, 12, Finlay, nine, and Olivia Grace, six – while Rebekah is also the mother of Megan, 23, and Taylor, 15, from previous relationships, and the stepmother to Jamie’s daughter, Ella, 11.

In the third episode of the series, CCTV footage shows the moment that Rebekah and Jamie’s £2million Italian home was raided by a gang of ‘five’ armed robbers. Rebekah relived the terrifying moment she discovered her family’s luxury Italian villa had been ransacked - with £80,000 worth of jewellery taken, admitting the ordeal left her feeling ‘totally violated’ and desperate to leave the home.

As the CCTV plays in the programme, Rebekah is heard shouting to Jamie: ‘No. No it’s not f****** OK! Babe I’m going f****** home. This is not OK’





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rebekah Vardy Reality Series Dismal Viewing Figures Low Audience Share BBC's Who Do You Think You Are? Channel 5'S The Fortune Armed Robbers Italian Home Raid £80 000 Worth Of Jewellery Taken £1.19Million Legal Bill Coleen Rooney High Court Battle Mrs Justice Steyn Defiant As Ever Never To Apologise Uninterested With The Scandal Coleen Rooney Wiped The Floor With Her In Cour £2Million Italian Home Gang Of 'Five' Armed Robbers CCTV Footage £80 000 Worth Of Jewellery Taken Terrifying Moment £1.19Million Legal Bill Mrs Justice Steyn Defiant As Ever Never To Apologise Uninterested With The Scandal Coleen Rooney High Court Battle Mrs Justice Steyn Defiant As Ever Never To Apologise Uninterested With The Scandal Coleen Rooney High Court Battle Mrs Justice Steyn Defiant As Ever Never To Apologise Uninterested With The Scandal Coleen Rooney High Court Battle Mrs Justice Steyn Defiant As Ever Never To Apologise Uninterested With The Scandal Coleen Rooney High Court Battle Mrs Justice Steyn Defiant As Ever Never To Apologise Uninterested With The Scandal Coleen Rooney High Court Battle Mrs Justice Steyn Defiant As Ever Never To Apologise Uninterested With The Scandal Coleen Rooney High Court Battle Mrs Justice Steyn Defiant As Ever Never To Apologise Uninterested With The Scandal Coleen Rooney High Court Battle Mrs Justice Steyn Defiant As Ever Never To Apologise Uninterested With The Scandal Coleen Rooney High Court Battle Mrs Justice Steyn Defiant As Ever Never To Apologise Uninterested With The Scandal Coleen Rooney High Court Battle Mrs Justice Steyn Defiant As Ever Never To Apologise Uninterested With The Scandal Coleen Rooney High Court Battle Mrs Justice Steyn Defiant As Ever Never To Apologise Uninterested With The Scandal Coleen Rooney High Court Battle Mrs Justice Steyn Defiant As Ever Never To Apologise Uninterested With The Scandal Coleen Rooney High Court Battle Mrs Justice Steyn Defiant As Ever Never To Apologise Uninterested With The Scandal Coleen Rooney High Court Battle Mrs Justice Steyn Defiant As Ever Never To Apologise Uninterested With The Scandal Coleen Rooney High Court Battle Mrs Justice Steyn Defiant As Ever Never

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