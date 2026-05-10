Rebel Labour MP Doubles Down on Leadership Bid Threat

A former minister Catherine West, a member of Parliament for Hornsey and Friern Barnet in North London, has doubled down on her threat to launch a leadership bid if the Labour Party doesn't decide on a new Prime Minister by the end of the day. West claimed that Reform had been gaining traction and was becoming a serious threat capable of replacing Labour altogether. She puts ministers on notice and intends to trigger a formal leadership contest if she is not satisfied with the Prime Minister's speech.

A REBEL Labour MP Catherine West has doubled down on her threat to launch a leadership bid if the party doesn’t decide on a new Prime Minister today.

West urged the Cabinet to avoid a leadership contest and compared the situation to a failing school headteacher replacing leadership. She put ministers 'on notice' and warned she will email Labour MPs tomorrow seeking the 81 backers needed to trigger a formal contest if she is not satisfied by the PM's 'reset' speech. West has put Labour at serious risk, claiming Reform was becoming a national threat capable of replacing Labour altogether. Reform surged across local election results, losing nearly 1,500 council seats





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Labour Party Rebel MP Leadership Bid Kate West Prime Minister Reform Local Election Results Council Seats

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